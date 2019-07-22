7/22 Letters: I’m not surprised the GOP is having a problem recruiting women candidates

Women and NC GOP





Regarding “After NC loss, GOP worries about widening gender gap” (July 14):

Perhaps the GOP has failed to see that women have made great strides in education and career opportunities in the last 50 years. Laws and policies that protect women’s rights paved the way for these gains, and women, families and communities benefit.

Women care about investing in people. Investments made in quality public education, access to health care, “living” wages and economic opportunities for all offer a much greater return than slashing corporate taxes. We all see that now.

In their quest to maintain power and control, the NC GOP has taken and used dark money to promote corporate welfare, gerrymandering and voter suppression. They have demonized public educators, slashed teacher pay, and blocked access to health care. We all see that now. The NC GOP must be blind. Poor NC GOP!

Kathleen Graves

Durham

Expect better

I was once again disappointed with the uncivil manner in which Gene Nichol expresses his opinions (“Roberts gave GOP cover on gerrymandering,” July 15). Nichol called Justice Kavanaugh a sexual assaulter, despite the absence of evidence corroborating the victim’s allegation. Nichol goes on to call Chief Justice Roberts a partisan country club Republican, ignoring Roberts’ role in preserving the Affordable Care Act and, more recently, in striking the citizenship question from the Census. This name-calling is unfair, unpersuasive and further contributes to the incivility that plagues our political discourse. We should expect better.

Rob Bergdolt

Raleigh

Broken, crime-infested

President Trump attacked Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna S. Pressley, telling them to “go back to their broken and crime infested countries.”

Sadly, it is the White House itself that is broken and crime-infested. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Trump ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, political consultant Rick Gates and former adviser George Papadopoulos have all been convicted since the election. Then we have the Trump Cabinet. Nine cabinet secretaries have left their positions, including these who departed under clouds of unethical behaviors: Secretaries Tom Price of Health and Human Services, Ryan Zinke of the Interior, Alexander Acosta of Labor, and Scott Pruitt of the Environmental Protection Agency. Secretary Wilbur Ross remains as Secretary of Commerce in spite of the heavy clouds of unethical behavior surrounding him.

The White House is a mess! By any normal standards it really is broken and crime-infested, mirroring the attributes of the chief administrator himself.

Howard Partner

Durham

Girls in school

The Keeping Girls in School Act is a vital piece of legislation appropriating discretionary funding from USAID to regions of the world where girls are not receiving proper education. None of North Carolina’s representatives in Congress have cosponsored this bill yet, which needs to change.

The bill comprehensively addresses the issue of education in these regions. Once this bill becomes law and incomes level rise globally, the world’s largest untapped market, “The world’s poor,” according to Foreign Policy Magazine, will start returning the United States’ investment in terms of trade. The returns on foreign aid are not new to the United States.

Action needs to be taken to change the lives of 130 million girls around the globe who do not attend school. The United States has the platform and the economic opportunity to directly change these lives and in turn promote democracy. This is a pressing issue that United States foreign policy needs to make a priority.

Patrick Morrison

Raleigh

Robotic chanting

I was absolutely appalled by the president’s speech in Greenville. But even worse was the robotic chanting of the crowd as they responded to the vitriol and hatred he was spewing about his fellow Americans. It’s obvious to see that the “basket of deplorables” is living right here in North Carolina. For the first time in the 15 years I have lived this state, I would be truly embarrassed to admit it.

Mary Myers

Wake Forest

Racist tweets

Re: “Trump isn’t racist” (July 18). I don’t know what is in Trump’s heart, but his tweets and other statements certainly are racist. The letter writer might be interested that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission On Anti-Discrimination Laws says this: “Examples of potentially unlawful conduct include insults, taunts, or ethnic epithets, such as making fun of a person’s foreign accent or comments like ‘Go back to where you came from.’”

As a Christian, I believe that I must call out racist statements, and I encourage Christians of all political parties to do the same — the soul of America is at stake!

Jim Smith

Raleigh