UNC leadership ‘kicks the can down the road’ on Silent Sam

Regarding “Folt wants statue in new location” (Sept. 1): The official response when Silent Sam was toppled was absent of accountability by the administration, who by their equivocation and inaction, teed up the event in the first place.
Conveniently, vandals solved the problem for them. The moment the statue was draped, the outcome was obvious. The vandals were organized and prepared to carry out their mission, while campus police and CHPD did nothing to intervene. Either by choice or direction, they were derelict in their duty that night.
The new plan to move the statue to a more appropriate place on campus will satisfy no one. Those who oppose the statue don’t want it moved, they want it gone. Proponents of the statue want it reinstalled at its original site. This solution kicks the can down the road instead of dealing with the situation firmly and authoritatively as should have been done from the beginning.
The administration failed to get ahead of this controversy over a year ago, when they should have made a decision to either remove the statue or let it stand. Fearful of offending either side, the administration instead delivered pandering responses riddled with excuses for inaction. Leaders make decisions and accept the consequences. This administration didn’t.
Glenda G. Kiddoo
Chapel Hill
‘Wake up’
Regarding “Trump cancels pay raise due to federal workers in January” (Aug. 31): When will President Trump start being a president for the American people? It seems to me he is representing big business and rich Americans more than the average citizens in America.
This country was built by a working class of people, not just those trying to get rich quick. He may not be taking a salary, but all of his traveling expense is costing the taxpayers a bundle of dollars.
Now he is rescinding a 2.1 percent raise for federal workers in 2019 because of budget concerns. He must think we are wearing blinders like mules in fields. It is time for Americans to wake up to what is really happening in our country.
Donnie L. Riley
Durham
‘Backfired’
Regarding the letter to the editor “Not ‘Right’” about Chris Anglin’s party affiliation, I feel the need to point out that the Republican legislature recently passed laws making judicial elections partisan. Prior to their doing this, these elections had been non-partisan for years (as, in my opinion, they should be).
When Anglin filed to run as a Republican, the legislators quickly tried to block his use of the Republican designation on the ballot. The court found that Anglin’s party affiliation will show, as the law allows.
The legislature also rearranged the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the ballot, so that the Democratic candidate’s name will move from first to last in the N.C. Supreme Court category.
Too bad that the current legislatures’ shenanigans might have backfired on them in this case. Let’s hope that their blatant attempts to usurp power from the executive branch through their proposed constitutional amendments are a dismal failure.
Gayle Schaefer
Durham
Protect forests
Regarding “Why hunting and fishing rights are on the ballot in North Carolina” (Aug. 23): The proposed constitutional amendment to protect North Carolinians’ right to hunt and fish might be dismissed as harmless, if it did not so closely follow last year’s passage of Outdoor Heritage Enhanced. That particular legislation opens the way to Sunday hunting on public lands, including North Carolina’s five national forests.
While national forests are designated as game lands, they are not exclusively game lands, by any means. These are multiple-use lands, heavily visited by North Carolina residents and visitors from out of state, for a wide range of activities outside of hunting.
It should be further noted that North Carolina is not North Dakota. Fall and winter provide excellent weather conditions for exploring and enjoying our national forests, and in the Croatan National Forest, fall and winter access is critical due to the challenging conditions encountered during the warmer months.
Outdoor Heritage Enhanced confiscates the fall and winter Sundays of non-hunters. If state leaders are unwilling to reconsider what they’ve done and seek compromises such as an exemption for our national forests, then North Carolina counties should step in and provide citizens with referenda to opt out of Sunday hunting altogether. Hunters have rights. So does everyone else.
Tom Glasgow
New Bern
