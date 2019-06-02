Letters to the Editor 6/02 Letters: Moving to impeach Trump would be an exercise in futility

Pointless to impeach Trump

Regarding “Mueller says charging Trump never an option in Russia investigation, resigns office” (May 29) and related articles:

Robert Mueller said the Constitution prevents charging the president with a federal crime and that he could have exonerated him but didn’t.

What remains is impeachment, then trial in the GOP-controlled Senate. What good is that?

M.B. Hardy, Raleigh

Call Mueller before Congress

I was disappointed by Robert Mueller’s circumspect statement on his report.

We paid the man $25 million over a two-year period for what essentially was a cop-out on the matter of obstruction.

We can understand even if we don’t like the prohibition on not charging the president with a crime, but that should not have prevented Mueller from saying “although we cannot recommend prosecution we did find evidence of obstruction.“

The president should not be above the law and neither is Mueller, who wants us to forget all about his role in the matter and let him rest on whatever he considers his laurels.

He should be subpoenaed and forced to give meaningful and candid responses to congressional investigators.

Hugh Giblin, Durham

Go ahead NC, raise my taxes

Raise my taxes. Yes, and those of everyone else – especially the truly wealthy.

Our legislature keeps cutting taxes and then wonders why our citizens hold marches to support teachers and schools and for more inclusive health care and complain about poor infrastructure.

People don’t avoid North Carolina because we have high taxes; they avoid this state due to our national embarrassment over silly bathroom laws and laws about abortions that never occur.

Taxes are the price of having a civilized society. Its not socialism.

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” includes protection from foreign military threats, police and fire protection, the opportunity to advance oneself via good and affordable schools and colleges, and health care for all.

We know what we need, so let’s agree to pay for it.

Robert D. Brown, Cary

Flip the mirror on Broughton High

The article on the atmosphere at Broughton High School was thought-provoking, if not revelatory. (May 24)

While it was an interesting avenue into a compelling topic, the focus on Broughton was ultimately misplaced.

The article suggests many factors that influence the fabric of a public high school. These factors include the outside support students have (or may not have), the school’s socioeconomic and racial diversity, and the lack of maturity and life experience of the students.

But I don’t see calling out families who have resources or demanding more from an under-resourced school system as productive.

Rather, I suggest we flip the mirror toward the families of students, spiritual and community organizations, and other adults of influence.

What are we doing to reinforce what writer David Brooks calls a “moral ecology” rather than a transactional, quid pro quo ecology that dehumanizes even those who are close to us?

Do we model behavior so children see classmates as individuals with value? Do we lift up others, show compassion, and provide infrastructure so children can become resilient and courageous, rather than small-minded and focused on self?

The spotlight really should shine on us.

Marceline B. Murawski, Raleigh

Redistricting reform is needed

I want to thank N.C. Rep. Robert Reives for supporting bipartisan redistricting reform in the current session of the General Assembly.

This is a pivotal year for the legislature to fix how our legislative boundaries are drawn.

I applaud Reives for saying it is time to let voters choose their politicians, rather than politicians continuing to choose their voters.

The FAIR Act (H.B. 140) would implement clear, nonpartisan guidelines to bring transparency and restore accountability and fairness to our redistricting process.

This is the year to enact reform and I hope other legislators across the state will join Reives in supporting this issue.

Courtney Crowder, Raleigh

Member of NC for Redistricting Reform.

Make all safe from bigotry

Regarding “German official cautions against wearing skullcaps” (May 27):

This German official encouraged the few Jews living in Germany to respond to renewed anti-Semitism with fear. Instead, he might have responded by encouraging bravery – urging all Germans to wear skullcaps.

The wearing of a skullcap – “Kippah” in Hebrew – is a sign of respect, probably originating in the Middle Eastern need to shelter one’s head from the hot sun.

In the West today we remove our hat to show respect; in the East one wears a hat to show respect. These are human customs, not divinely mandated laws.

More importantly than when we cover our head is how we cover each other, making everyone safe from bigotry and violence.

Rabbi Jonathan H. Gerard

What’s the real cost of abortion?

For most of my adult life I avoided the subject of abortion because I wrongly assumed it did not affect me.

However, as a senior citizen I would like to pose a question to the folks who support abortion rights.

Science tells us that the DNA in an embryo is present at the moment of conception. You may not consider that moment a child, and I will not argue that point. However, if one believes in a creator God I submit that He places a soul in that embryo at that very moment.

Perhaps an abortion does not kill a child, but in my view it most assuredly ends the earthly mission of one of the Creator’s souls. I wonder what the world has lost by the exercise of the right of a woman to overrule the plans of the Almighty?

Bob Ferree, Garner

It takes more than a heart beat

The writer of a May 24 letter declared that a fetus is a “living breathing life.”

It is important to note that this is biologically incorrect. Fetuses do not breathe. Their blood is oxygenated via the umbilical cord.

Breathing does not occur until birth, so if that is the criterion for life, it begins at birth.

As anyone who has had a preemie knows, lungs are not mature until about 36 weeks of gestation. Babies born earlier require significant medical intervention to survive.

Life requires more than a beating heart.