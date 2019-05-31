Letters to the Editor 5/31 Letters: Champion local schools, don’t smear them

School gossip

I find irresponsible your choice to run a front-page article disparaging a Wake County public high school, especially given the lack of objective evidence.

“Youth minister: Broughton is ‘toxic’ for some students” (May 28) was based on little more than one youth pastor’s observations.

It accuses a public school with high numbers of affluent students of fostering a culture of social pressure. While I sympathize with the less advantaged students coping in the social environment you describe, this story is not front-page news.

Worse, it unnecessarily smears the reputation of a top-notch local public school – for what?

In the absence of hard, objective evidence of a particular problem at a school, local media should be championing our public schools, not providing a platform for opinions and gossip.

Tara Mueller, Raleigh

Police oversight

Regarding “Civilian oversight,” (May 27 Forum), I agree with the letter writer who said Raleigh doesn’t need a police oversight board.

In fact there already is an available civilian oversight group on the job. It is called the Raleigh City Council.

If City Council members don’t do their job, vote for a new council.

Doug Richmond, Cary

Limit immigration

In light of recent terrorist attacks, the U.S. has made coming in to the United States harder – for our protection.

The government’s job is to protect us and if that means cracking down on immigration and making it harder for more people to come into the United States until we figure this all out, then so be it.

I understand that most refugees aren’t terrorists, but like my mom says “it only takes one bad egg to ruin it for everyone else” – which is what has unfortunately happened with immigration.

There are definitely better ways to deal with immigration that we have yet to figure out. But we are taking steps closer to fixing the issues with immigration to minimize any terrorism attempts.

Jennifer Lindstrom, Cary

Political hypocrisy

I’m a lifelong Southern Democrat. I consider myself a political moderate and I’m tired of the Trump collusion/obstruction investigations. I think we all are.

It’s pretty clear what happened. Even if there was no collusion there was conflicts of interest and stupidity that had to be investigated. Even if there was no obstruction, it wasn’t because there was no attempt.

Unfortunately, Democrats in the House won’t let it go. And why would they? Republicans investigated one Clinton for more than 2 years and impeached him for lying about a consensual extramarital affair.

Republicans started seven or eight investigations into the other Clinton over Benghazi.

It’s laughable hearing Republican lawmakers squawk today about the behavior of the Democrats.

Hypocrisy is sometimes a funny thing.

Mark Kinlaw, Holly Springs

Eliminate NC tax

Our state should not only become open to, but should act to attract tens of thousands of refugees.

I’m not talking about Third World refugees. I’m talking about the tens of thousands of very affluent Americans escaping from New York, New Jersey and California to find better places to live without the suffocating state taxes.

We should also think about the 10,000 people a day who retire.

These groups of people put little or no impact on infrastructure, law enforcement or the school system.

They do, however, spend heavily on consumer goods from houses, furniture, cars, and investment products. They could produce a tidal wave of economic activity.

One act by the legislature could start this step into the future of North Carolina. Pass and nationally publicize that as of Jan. 1, 2020, the state personal income tax will be eliminated.

If we do not do it, other states will.

Time is of the essence.

Bruce Gardner, Waynesville

Giving up a baby

Is adoption a good solution to restricted abortion?

Years ago I worked for an agency where pregnant teens and young adults could go for medical care, schooling, and to release their babies for adoption.

It was heart-wrenching to see these girls struggle with the future of grief they knew they’d feel if they relinquished. Few were strong enough to do it.

A future of poverty was often less feared than the pain of releasing a baby.

It’s easy for someone to say, just give your baby up for adoption. It is excruciatingly hard to do it.

If a girl had the option of abortion, they often would choose that to avoid the pain of reliquishment.