Letters to the Editor 6/07 Letters: Don’t elect leaders who won’t act to curb gun violence

A cost of freedom

As I listen and read about the 75th anniversary of D-Day events, I think of the many who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom and rights that Americans enjoy today.

But, there are other costs for our freedom. One cost is the impact to our country for the right to bear arms. The effect of gun violence in the United States results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually.

Obviously, we have accepted this great cost by continuing to elect lawmakers who refuse to do anything about gun violence despite widespread concern about the impacts on public health.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you feel that the right to bear arms is being abused, find out where your elected officials stand and vote in a way that reduces this enormous cost to America.

Chad Chandler, Raleigh

Defending Franklin

I was appalled by the June 4 letter concerning Franklin Graham’s call for a Special Day of Prayer for Donald Trump.

We all should be praying for our leaders and especially our president.

Regardless of our party affiliation or thoughts and feelings about our president and leaders, all Christians and those of all faiths should pray daily for them and our country.

I see no “political purpose” in Rev. Graham’s request, only a Christian leader who is concerned for our country.

Jessica Creech, Clayton

Burr, Tillis silent

President Trump’s proposed tariffs against Mexico are going to increase the cost of everything from automobiles to produce. And, I’m convinced that Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis will do nothing to help our economy.

They’ve remained mute in the face of cyberattacks that impacted the core of our democracy.

They’ve silently watched our country rip young children from their parents and leave them to die while in U.S. custody.

They’ve remained quiet as our allies have been insulted and our adversaries praised.

I now have every confidence their inaction will continue as tariffs are imposed that completely destroy our economy and force Americans into financial hardship.

I have to ask if enough will ever be enough for these senators? Sadly, I have my doubts.

Kathy Repass, Cary

Pro-life GOP?

The N.C. GOP masquerades as “pro-life” by pushing restrictions on women’s bodies and healthcare choices, while simultaneously opposing a policy that would save the lives of the real infants dying after birth in North Carolina.

Our state ranks seventh highest in infant mortality, per CDC data. According to an American Journal of Public Health report, infant mortality rates have dropped across the 31-plus states that expanded Medicaid, while mortality rates have risen in states that refused expansion.

We know the true “pro-life” policy: Expanding Medicaid now.

Given that 90 percent of the expansion funding comes from the federal level, I hope Sen. Phil Berger and the General Assembly listen to the 22 communities statewide that called for Medicaid expansion at June 5 vigils.

Stacie Borrello, Fuquay-Varina

Don’t relocate offices

The N.C. General Assembly has voted to move one state agency and possibly another much larger one – the Department of Health and Human Services – out of Raleigh, disrupting a sound employer with thousands of dedicated employees who serve the public well in their present locations.

The need for relocation has absolutely no financial, improved public service, or humane basis.

Thousands of public servants and their families living in Raleigh and other immediate towns stand to suffer immense financial and emotional turmoil under this relocation fad.

State government already has numerous offices across the state employing hundreds of workers, but moving entire departments isn’t an answer to improved public service.

Gov. Roy Cooper and responsible lawmakers should put an end to this nonsense.

Leonard Wilson, Raleigh

Fight hate every day

There are 40 active hate groups in North Carolina and white supremacy groups are targeting college campuses at an all time high.

What can we do in our everyday lives to combat hate?

Recently, I was speaking to a woman in line at a restaurant and in commenting on the slowness of the service she used a racial slur. That was the moment to act.

It’s in the books we read to our children. It’s listening to others who have experiences different than ours. It’s standing up to bullies wherever they are – from the classroom to the White House.

It’s being grounded in justice and equal rights and acting from that place in each moment.