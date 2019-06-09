Letters to the Editor 6/09 Letters: Three cheers for Gov. Cooper and NC House on abortion bill

Thumbs up on abortion bill

Regarding “Veto of North Carolina ‘born alive’ upheld” (June 5):

Three cheers for Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 359, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act.

And three jeers for the GOP-controlled N.C. Senate for its attempt to override his veto.

A big thumbs up for the N.C. House as they convincingly defeated the threat of an override by supporting the removal of an abhorrent attempt to insert someone else’s personal morality into a constitutionally protected medical procedure.

David Pesapane, Durham

Sad outcome on abortion bill

How very sad – not protecting, at the very least, the innocent blood of babies who survive abortion.

Life is cheap, and yet we wonder why there is so much violence in the world.

Patricia Watterworth, Pinehurst

Blatant disregard on Vidant

The recent action by our Republican-led state senators to cut $35 million in Medicaid funding from Vidant Health shows a blatant disregard for the well-being and health of the tens of thousands of citizens who rely on Medicaid in eastern North Carolina.

This cut, under the guise of fairness to other communities’ hospitals that lack a formal medical school affiliation, is nothing more than a vendetta by our senate.

Funding should be based on the teaching mission and the economically disadvantaged population served by the teaching hospital, and not its relationship with UNC.

The historical favoritism of UNC Healthcare System and the animosity between Vidant and UNC is well documented beginning with UNC’s opposition to the creation of Brody School of Medicine.

Medicaid is meant to be a safety net for those who cannot afford healthcare, not a political tool.

It is time to stop playing politics with the health of the citizens of eastern North Carolina. Our Senate should be concerned with the welfare of the citizen of North Carolina and not the interests of state institutions.

Scott Dillon, Cary

President, Hospital Physician Advisors

A reality check needed on taxes

Thank you Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson, the lone vote against the 10.1 percent property tax increase in Wake County.

He understands that “it will negatively impact our seniors and vulnerable community.”

The other six Wake County commissioners apparently had no problem supporting the increase. Maybe they need a reality check from Wake County voters at the polls.

We are looking for leaders who will be realistic – and help their constituents!

Edie Szyperski, Raleigh

Build a cyber-wall to keep Putin out

Like President Trump, I believe that we must build a wall and that cost should be no object.

The wall I envision would prevent foreign invaders from attacking us and destabilizing our society and government.

My metaphorical wallwould aim to prevent Putin’s Russia and other foreign entities from effecting our election and manipulating the electorate, as Mueller clearly indicated was done in 2016.

Instead of spending $25 billion on a white elephant on our southern border to protect us from a fabricated crisis, Trump should protect us and our Constitution (which he swore to uphold) from enemies who truly wish us great harm.

He should invest heavily in cybersecurity and election security which may accomplish this goal if it is not already too late.

Alas, he still denies that a problem exists.

Lawrence Krabill, Wilson

GOP must stop Trump, McConnell

I submit that the biggest problem facing our country today is that two of its highest elected officials are not where they belong.

Donald Trump belongs in a facility where he can get mental health treatment and Mitch McConnell belongs in prison for repeated violations of the oath he took to uphold the Constitution.

These two men are systematically wrecking our democracy. But there is a group of people who can stop them – Senate Republicans.

How much longer will these saviors remain complicit in the destruction of the country that they claim to love so dearly?

Robert Lamb, Apex

Citizens don’t need silencers

The sad news from Virginia Beach about a shooting rampage that left 12 people dead in a government office building is yet another example of the result of inaction by our elected officials to tackle the unrestricted gun lobby interests.

The shooter had two .45 caliber handguns , including one equipped with a suppressor. These silencers restrict the normal sound effects of guns. People don’t have a warning to take cover.

Each gun was loaded with a magazine that kept the automatic gunfire inflicting death sentences.

Do private citizens need to own either of these items? Congress needs to take protective action. Enough is enough!

Charlie Dusterhoff, Cary

A more fair way to pay for roads

As an owner of an electric vehicle, I don’t mind paying my fair share of taxes to support roads – but what’s my fair share?

I drive 3,300-3,400 miles annually. Assuming I got 34 miles to the gallon, my fair share of state gas tax would be $36 a year.

Even assuming I drove an SUV (Saudi Utility Vehicle) gas-guzzler that got only 17 miles per gallon, my fair share of taxes would be about $72.

I’m already paying $100 each year to register my EV – and the Senate will more than double that.

There’s a simple way to ensure everyone pays their fair share: Require annual fees based on miles driven, as determined by annual odometer check.

And if the Senate is really interested in fairness, charge heavier vehicles – which do more damage to roads – a higher rate per mile than those of us who choose to drive smaller, lighter vehicles.

Now, that would be fair. But then the Senate really isn’t interested in fairness, is it?

Jeff Braden, Raleigh

‘NC to Normandy’ brought tears

Watching the news about the project created by six Chapel Hill students and their teachers brought tears to my eyes. (NBC News will spotlight Chapel Hill students who helped veterans return to Normandy,” June 5)

Through the hard work of these wonderful young people, WWII vets George Chall and Jacques Michienzitraveled to the 75th D-Day commemoration in France. Not only did the students raise travel money, but they accompanied these selfless gentlemen on their trip and gained insight and understanding far beyond what they would ever receive in the classroom.

There is so much hope in our schools!