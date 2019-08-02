8/02 Letters: The party that once championed national security is now looking the other way

A GOP flip

Before our very eyes, the gullible President Trump has become an apologist for Moscow and Vladimir Putin. Consider:

▪ White House denial of Russia’s 2016 interference in U.S. elections (in all 50 states, per the Senate Intelligence report)

▪ Continued Senate refusal to take preventive action

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ The 2017 Oval Office celebration by Trump and the Russian foreign minister over Comey’s firing

▪ The embarrassing, if not traitorous, Trump deference toward Putin in summit meetings

▪ The ridiculing of Robert Mueller when he solemnly warned Congress of Russian plans to meddle more extensively in our 2020 elections.

Who would’ve thought the party that once championed national security against the Reds is now looking the other way?

William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson

Nothing new here

There is a lot of buzz about Russian interference in our elections.

I don’t doubt it, but near as I can tell they didn’t physically change any ballots. Rather, they potentially influenced millions of Americans by posting misleading information and outright lies about candidates. At worst, libelous, at best, reprehensible.

However, it’s pretty much what every political aspirant has been doing my entire adult life.

How about focusing on, and significantly fining, anyone, not just Russians, who makes an unsubstantiated claim about an opponent in this upcoming election? Instead of demonizing their opponent, they’d have to talk about what their actual plans and ideas are and how they’d accomplish them.

John Marlow, Raleigh

Tillis won’t speak up

Sen. Thom Tillis , who’s up for re-election, declined to engage on Elijah Cummings’-related questions and wouldn’t answer when asked if he agreed with Trump that Cummings is racist.

Yet, Rep. Mark Meadows, who himself was accused of being a racist, stood up and called Trump’s tweet about Cummings inappropriate.

Tillis has become compromised by the Trump administration and his willingness not to rock the boat to get re-elected.

Voters must decide if they really want to re-elect Tillis and have him support Trump administration policies and conduct, or elect someone who’ll better represent the honest and inclusive values of N.C.

Stephen Berg, Chapel Hill

DHS doing all it can

Rep. Elijah Cummings recent tirade during the congressional hearing on border security and living conditions at the border was directed at Homeland Security acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan, with Cummings lashing out “Come on, man!”

It sure won Cummings some prime airtime on the nightly news, with little to no media examination of those who are tasked with trying to manage the 100,000-plus visitors arriving monthly.

McAleenan indicated we’re doing our best under very trying circumstances. That’s all anyone would do.

Thomas Lundin, Holly Springs

Tariffs cost us

In “US, China resume talks with slim hopes for a trade deal” (July 30), President Trump said “I don’t care” if China is going to make a deal because the U.S is “taking in tens of billions of dollars” in tariffs.

These “tens of billions” are coming out of our pockets because the importer has increased its sales price on items they paid tariffs on.

The idea of the tariffs is to make U.S.-made goods more competitive in price with Chinese made goods.

But if U.S. importers like Walmart can’t find a company in the U.S. or elsewhere that makes the items they want to sell at a cheaper price than the Chinese manufactured item plus the tariff, we consumers are providing the U.S. government with these billions and billions of dollars.

Lonna Harkrader, Durham

Track all drones

Regarding “Does a drone flying overhead make you uncomfortable? The NCDOT wants to know” (July 26)

People are right to be concerned about these flights, especially as the number of them escalates.

The federal government should independently track these drones, as it does other aircraft. Otherwise, it would be too easy for someone to use these drones for terrorist attacks or other similar acts.

James F. Easterlin, Rocky Mount

Zane’s all wrong

Regarding J. Peder Zane “A false narrative links the GOP and racism,” (July 31)

J. Peter Zane used some pretty extensive mental gymnastics to try to refute the obvious fact that Trump is a racist. I could easily refute every point he tried to make, but I don’t get as many words as he does.

For this aging white veteran, the only real question is: Is Trump a racist, or does he just play one on TV? For me however, this is just a distinction without a difference.

Michael R. Hinton, Garner