9/10 Letters: Target employers who hire undocumented immigrants

Go after employers

In all the comments coming from the Trump administration regarding undocumented immigrants, I’ve yet to hear any mention of the illegal hiring practices of employers.

It’s the height of hypocrisy to turn a blind eye to the practices of employers who seek out and specifically hire undocumented workers because they are vulnerable and more easily exploited because of their status.

I saw no plant manager or company CEO in handcuffs being led out of the chicken processing plant in Mississippi along with the employees they were responsible for hiring to perform difficult and dangerous work.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Greg Bruhn, Raleigh

A way to redistrict

Whoever does the next redistricting activity in North Carolina should be given only the number of registered voters in each county — without the voter’s gender, race, or political affiliation.

As much as possible, let’s make redistricting an arithmetic process in the world of politics, but not a political process.

Bob Williams, Fuquay-Varina

Professors beware

Thank you for publishing “Faculty: The problem with a conservative UNC program,” (Sept. 8 Opinion), representing the thinking of 75 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members.

The professors insist they should have absolute power over the curriculum and culture; therefore, there is no need for outsiders or conservative thinking.

It was in 1887 the phrase “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely” was created, an accurate portrayal proven many times since.

Given the last 20 years of history at UNC, the professors might wish to re-think whether they really want absolute power.

Thomas Shute, Raleigh

Ocracoke evacuation

I may be an old grump, but if there was a mandatory evacuation why did 800 people remain on Ocracoke Island?

Why have possibly millions been spent rescuing them? If they weren’t smart enough to have food, water and a generator ready, let them wait.

They made a really bad decision, they should not expect the rest of us to pay their way.

And why are TV stations putting the lives of reporters at risk so they can show wind, waves and blowing rain? That is truly irresponsible. Lives are more important than a couple of minutes on camera.

John Uhrrick, Selma, N.C.

Trump is tough

Regarding “A hurricane ignores the president’s direction,” (Sept. 7 Opinion):

Obviously, anyone with a modicum of perspicacity can ascertain that Edwin M. Yoder Jr.’s mission is to disparage the president unmercifully, with or without justification, until he is gone.

It is a fortuitous thing that President Trump has a tough hide and boundless energy and those will likely carry him through to another term, despite Yoder’s best efforts.

Paul Duffy, Rocky Mount

Alabama spared?

Thankfully, the great state of Alabama averted the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. Sadly, it couldn’t escape the damage done by Donald Trump’s Sharpie.

Don Rutledge, Durham

Armed to resist

Regarding “A turning point,” (Sept. 8 Forum):

By using the phrase “military-style killing machines” I am assuming this Forum writer was referring to the popular AR-15 rifle.

Millions of these guns are used every day for legitimate purposes such as self defense, hunting or target practice.

Also, the Second Amendment was not written into the Constitution so that we could shoot at tin cans. It’s there to insure that the people themselves — the real owners of our nation — will have the means to resist tyranny.

The AR-15 rifle, with its high capacity ammunition magazines, is the ideal resistance weapon.

Can it be used for evil purposes? Well, sure. But remember that no gun pulls its own trigger; it takes a maniac to do that.

Sam Cannady, Henderson

No Electoral College

Our methods of electing the U.S. president need to go the way of the horse and buggy.

The Electoral College no longer meets our needs. The Founding Fathers never intended for the misuse and dishonesty now common in our politics.

One person, one vote! Who can argue with this?

Let’s have some common sense and abolish the archaic Electoral College nonsense.

Denise Atkinson, Raleigh

National debt

Regarding “Act on debt,” (Sept. 1 Forum):

An esteemed and concerned citizen, alarmed at our $23 trillion national debt, wrote last week, concluding “our beloved nation deserves better.”

The interest payments are $1 billion every day. Our beloved grandchildren deserve better.

Sally Eckert, Henrico