10/15 Letters: Sen. Burr should be calling out Trump for abandoning the Kurds

Burr disappoints

I was cheering on Sen. Richard Burr for his patriotism, leadership, and good conscience as I read his Facebook post about the bravery of the Kurdish soldiers who helped the U.S. fight ISIS.

Then, I got to this last line: “President Erdogan should cease his assault and withdraw Turkish troops from northern Syria immediately.”

Shame on Burr. He should be calling out President Trump — the actual president responsible for abandoning our Kurdish allies in the first place.

Trump has placed them, the Middle East region, and ultimately the U.S. in grave danger. Our allies around the globe are chastising Trump, as are most of Burr’s Republican colleagues, so why can’t he?

Shame on him for his cowardice and complicity in reigniting sleeper cells and for the atrocities perpetrated against innocent Kurdish allies. Shame.

Linda Belans, Durham

Secret impeachment

House Democrats seem to be carrying out a secret impeachment inquiry, holding closed hearings and not following traditional protocol.

Why wouldn’t a “secret impeachment” — run by a committee chairman who has lied repeatedly, where normal procedure past protocol is ignored, and the minority in the House is silenced by the refusal to hold a vote — just be a coup by a different name?

There is no threat to a democracy more serious than overturning an election.

Janie Wagstaff, Durham

Wood vs. steel

Regarding Brian Powell’s “Stick-built apartments are a rising risk in the Triangle,” (Oct. 6 Opinion):

Brian Powell’s incendiary polemic against wood buildings ignores the facts that concrete and steel are far more energy intensive and costly construction materials than wood, and terrible at providing comfortable housing to live in, heat, and cool.

Research shows that construction of a wood-frame home uses 17 percent less energy than a matching steel-frame home, as well as 16 percent less energy than concrete home.

Global warming from a wood-frame home is 26 percent lower than a steel-frame home, and 31 percent lower than concrete.

Of course, wood complexes must be built and protected carefully.

Forests are renewable, provide income for North Carolina’s more than 500,000 family forest owners, and provide widespread employment and income impacts throughout the state. Let’s drop the inflammatory rhetoric and encourage wise use of our most flexible and friendly construction material.

Fred Cubbage, Raleigh

NCSU Forestry and Environmental Resources professor

UNC alcohol sales

Regarding “Alcohol boosts concession sales to over $1M at UNC’s first 3 home games, reports say,” (Oct. 11):

Let’s not be too quick to toast the 43,000 units of alcohol sold at UNC football games.

We should expect a top-flight research university to provide transparency. UNC should report on the costs as well as the presumed benefits of more alcohol.

How many motor vehicle crashes resulted? How many fights broke out during or after the game?

How many women experienced alcohol-fueled assaults? How many people, already suffering from alcohol addiction, the most prevalent addiction, descended further into poor health?

At a minimum, should not UNC be responsible to inform our community of the complete picture of this risky experiment in campus athletic policy?

Lewis Margolis, Chapel Hill

Gun lobby donations

Regarding “The gun lobby and the North Carolina legislature: How much money, how much influence?” (0ct. 13):

Am I supposed to be appalled that the so called “gun lobby” lavished a whopping $14,800 on N.C. politicians?

That amount would not buy a decent used car.

The implication of this article is that politicians votes are bought, cheaply as it appears, by a nefarious groups of bloodthirsty ogres opposing the people’s will. There is no report of how much money gun control groups funnel to local politicians.

If contributions from one side of an issue hold the recipients hostage, contributions from the other side do so as well.

Robert L. Porreca, Hillsborough

Raleigh election

Regarding “Baldwin to be Raleigh mayor; no runoff for Francis,” (Oct. 12):

It was heartening to read today’s article about the Raleigh election winners, primarily because of the grace exhibited by Kay Crowder, Charles Francis and Russ Stephenson in conceding the results.

In today’s political arena, where ugly name-calling and sandbox insults seem to have taken the place of adult behavior and civilized discussion, it is a genuine pleasure to see politicians act with class and dignity.

I only hope the high standard that was set in the wake of the election will continue to prevail.

Sharon Roberts, Durham