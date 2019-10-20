10/20: The Atlantic Coast Pipeline threatens my farm and North Carolina’s clean water

Stop the pipeline

If built, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will go across my farm. That may not seem like much of a cause for concern for anyone else, but I can assure you it is.

Not only is this dirty, dangerous pipeline a threat to our clean water, it hurts my ability to grow crops, build any new structures near the easement, and severely impacts my property value.

If that’s what’s happening to my property, it’s happening to every other landowner in the path of the 600-mile natural gas pipeline.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If we in N.C. do not stand up to Duke and Dominion Energy, the corporations behind this $7.5 billion pipeline, we’ll be sending the message that other projects can steamroll us in the future.

We need to stand up for ourselves in eastern North Carolina to ensure that the wealthy corporations behind these projects don’t think they can take advantage of us now or at any point in the future.

Marvin Winstead, Nashville, NC

Rip tide fatalities

My 37-year-old nephew, Devin Harding, was caught in a rip current at Kure Beach and drowned on Oct. 2. At least three other persons drowned that week.

I am aware that man can’t control Mother Nature, however man can control the beaches by having lifeguards in the area to monitor the surf. Or, maybe place some devices every 100 yards or so to throw to the victims to pull them to shore.

There have been a number of people who drowned this year along our coast due to these rip currents. Something must be done to save lives.

Henry Thomas, Raleigh

GOP spectacle

The daily spectacle of congressional Republicans sacrificing their dignity at Trump’s altar is accompanied by the object of their worship dazzling us with exhibitions of his ego. America’s adversaries must be ecstatic at the sight of our once great nation reduced to a double-featured freak show.

Robert Lamb, Apex

Peaceful elections

Ned Barnett’s Oct. 16 column expressed surprise that Raleigh’s recent elections ended so peacefully.

Peaceful acceptance of election results should not be a surprise in America. It was the norm until 2016.

Rejection of election results and subsequent coups are characteristic of banana republics, not America. The “resist” or “resistance” movement of the defeated Democrats following the 2016 presidential election was hopefully an aberration, not the beginning of a trend.

John W. Simpson, Raleigh

Plant more trees

With their enthusiasm for making changes I encourage Raleigh’s newly elected representatives to think about how we can create a greener city as we grow in density.

Given the many benefits all living beings derive from trees, Raleigh leaders should be discussing plans for multistory buildings to be built with integrated terraced gardens, which would include trees.

Tree preservation guidelines should be enforced. Developers should plant more trees and the city should encourage neighborhoods to plant trees.

We are fortunate that our wonderful greenways and parks provide a sense of urban forests, but they are not enough for future generations, as our planet is warming. Plan now for a greener future for our city.

Marsha Presnell-Jennette, Raleigh

Raleigh drivers

Does anyone in the City of Raleigh even remotely understand the concept of what a red light means? And while I vent, a similar question could be asked regarding speed limits and turn signals. These all seem to be completely foreign to the general population.

Brad Bradshaw, Raleigh

No to Durham bond

Regarding “Durham bond vote,” (Oct. 18 Forum):

Durham government is on a spiral upward to spend itself rich with taxpayers footing the bills. If anything, we all need to spend less and enjoy what we already have.

Durham doesn’t need to pass this bond vote. There is already plenty of affordable housing in and around our city or county.

Donnie L. Riley, Durham

McMansions

Fred Hain’s fine op-ed, “Forests store carbon and hold off global warming” (Oct. 16 Opinion), failed to mention what I consider to be an equally menacing threat to our forests: developers clear-cutting hundreds of acres of forest to make way for more $400,000 McMansions.

Someone needs to educate them — and the city planners who permit this practice — about the value of our forested areas and the existential threat of their loss.

Christian Rothwell, Garner

Gun lobby

Regarding “The gun lobby and the North Carolina legislature: How much money, how much influence?” (Oct. 10):

The NRA donates pittances to for the N.C. legislature candidates. That should be good news to gun control advocates.

Victims’ families and gun control advocates can easily raise more than $14,500 to support their own candidates.

Of course, the NRA will increase N.C. spending too, but that also means they’ll be spending less money elsewhere.

Joel Haas, Raleigh