11/19 Letters: Here’s a way to help families of the more than 4,000 homeless Wake County students

Affordable housing

Regarding “The number of Wake homeless students is soaring. Are housing costs too expensive?” (Nov. 16):

This troubling article about the more than 4,000 Wake County students who are homeless detailed how housing in Raleigh is too expensive for some low-income families.

Kane Realty and others are proposing a soccer stadium which will require a lot of taxpayer money over a period of years. I have a better use for that taxpayer money.

The proposed stadium is in South Raleigh, a perfect site for a tiny homes (or small homes) community to help alleviate the housing crisis. It would be a much better use of the land, and most importantly, the taxpayer dollars

Susanne Hayes, Raleigh

Charter schools

Regarding “Charter school for American Indians is rejected after NC board rules it is too divisive” (Nov. 12):

It’s disheartening to see the N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board actively contribute to the long history of repressing the history and culture of Native Americans.

According to the 2010 census, Robeson County families have an average annual income of $35,000 and over one-third of the county’s population is Native American. The school district faces financial challenges due to declining enrollment.

There are people seeking to reverse that trend by introducing culturally relevant material into the curriculum and hopefully inspire a sense of pride and self-worth in the hearts of their youngest people.

Didn’t we create a charter school system to give families more options in regards to what they’re children learn?

There was a time we created boarding schools and forced Native Americans to attend them. We refused to allow them to speak their language or learn the stories passed down for generations.

But we’ve changed right? We’re not what we used to be, right? Right?

Seth Kirsch, Raleigh

Bridge the divide

Two recent incidents at NC State — the tussle in the Free Expression Tunnel and the demonstration at the Charlie Kirk/Lara Trump event — highlighted a serious problem on our nation’s campuses.

All too often I hear that conservative students feel disrespected by their liberal professors and classmates. And many of my conservative friends feel strongly that much of our higher education system is dominated by campus leaders who are biased, intolerant and close-minded towards those with conservative views.

I am sympathetic to those who would resist evil in the form of hate speech, but I think we go too far when we use the label “hate speech” as a tool to silence anyone whose political views differ from our own.

When we refuse to listen respectfully and stop trying to understand those on the other side of the political divide, we miss opportunities to work together to find common ground and solutions. We also run the risk of driving moderate conservatives towards the extreme right.

One solution is being advanced by Better Angels. I invite you to join us.

Jack Denniston, Chapel Hill

Better-Angels.org volunteer

Learn from the NFL

Last week, a Cleveland Browns player attacked a Pittsburgh player hitting him on his unprotected head with a helmet.

The NFL did not apply the “no harm, no foul” rule that Republicans in Congress are trying to invoke in the impeachment inquiry. The NFL quickly and rightly suspended players on both teams and levied fines on the players and each team.

Republicans should learn that “no harm, no foul”, does not mean “no punishment.” Even if President Trump did not directly bribe the Ukrainian president, he must be held accountable and punished severely as the “leader” of his team, along with his teammates.

The NFL did the right thing. Now it is Congress’ turn to do the right thing.

Kevin Beasley, Raleigh

Mike Causey

Regarding “Mike Causey has key role in Lindberg, BCBS sagas. Who is he?” (Nov. 17):

It’s refreshing to read of a politician with honesty and determination to do his/her job right and not to succumb to the corruption of tainted money. I don’t know Mike Causey, but he sounds like someone who’d make North Carolina a good governor. As an N.C. citizen/taxpayer, I appreciate his approach to his responsibilities as insurance commissioner.

A.C. Sykes, Durham

School shootings

Well, I think the jury is in. After the most recent school shooting in California we can reasonably assume we were lucky that only two students were killed, excluding the shooter of course.

This “lucky” result occurred because the shooter’s weapon was a six-shot automatic pistol.

If he had a assault rifle, he could have killed dozens more. Military-style weapons should not be available to civilians.

Dan DiPerna, Raleigh