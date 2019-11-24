11/24 Letters: Burr’s assessment is all wrong. Trump’s actions do warrant impeachment

Burr’s stance

North Carolina’s senior senator, Richard Burr, cravenly opines that the Democrats must show “there was an act that was committed that rose to the level of removal from office” and that he’s still waiting to see it.

President Trump clearly requested a foreign government involve itself in the 2020 U.S. election by announcing investigations into his domestic political rival and he withheld critical defense assistance and a coveted White House meeting (both official acts) from that ally to obtain that personal, political benefit.

If that doesn’t that warrant impeachment and removal, why not? And what does?

Chris Cox, Raleigh

Impeachment farce

I wish one reasonable Democrat was willing to speak up about this farce of an impeachment.

Here we have a president who has been harassed by a corrupt lawyer and porn star, a two-year investigation into a collusion charge that went nowhere, and now this.

Bottom line is that no aid was withheld to Ukraine and no investigation was initiated by Ukraine into any Biden.

No witness called on in the hearings witnessed any bribery or impeachable offense by Trump. But for the good of the country, carry on Democrats.

Tom Austin, Raleigh

A flawed defense

Can we put an end to the argument that the impeachment is nothing but an attempt by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election? If impeached and removed, the current occupant of the White House would leave Republican Mike Pence in office and the Republican Senate intact.

This impeachment is a line in the sand (finally). The candidate who promised repeatedly to “drain the swamp” has done the opposite. He has repopulated that swamp, and with a cast of characters not only inept in their attempts to pull off these shenanigans, but insulting in their claims that the process is a hoax or witch hunt.

Do we believe the consistent and reiterated testimony of the witnesses — who have no skin in the game — or the hash of garbled excuses and falsehoods that comprise the GOP defense strategy?

Elizabeth Austin, Durham

Hong Kong

I was born in Hong Kong but raised in Pittsburgh. The price of freedom has always been paid with blood and that is what the people of Hong Kong are paying with now.

I urge the U.S. government to sanction China and condemn its actions. We, as Americans, are the shining example of freedom and should support those who are fighting for freedom against a tyrannical corrupt government.

There have also been reports of the Chinese government detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in “training centers.” As Americans we call them concentration camps.

We must stand with the people of Hong Kong and urge our government to sanction China and support freedom all over the world.

Hiu Szeto, Cary

Mitch Gillespie

I hope the N&O will stay on top of the ongoing revelations regarding the retirement pay of Speaker Tim Moore’s former aide, Mitch Gillespie (Nov. 17).

As someone who retired from state government within the proper policy, I find actions surrounding Gillespie’s retirement quite concerning. In particular, the fact that he took roughly $70,000 of “sick pay” outside of the prescribed legal use is outrageous.

To dismiss this as a result of bad advice or miscommunication seems ludicrous. Any state employee of 20 years should understand what constitutes appropriate use of sick leave. If Gillespie has not reimbursed the state for this inappropriately obtained money, he should be compelled to do so immediately.

Gregory E. Cain, Raleigh

Pipeline deal

Regarding “There’s enough smoke for an official probe into the NC governor’s pipeline deal,” (Nov. 21 Editorial):

Even after reading this editorial, I’m confused as to what the impropriety on Gov. Roy Cooper’s part would be.

It seems the governor, as part of negotiating with fossil fuel industries for permits for the pipeline, negotiated an “environmental mitigation” fund. He then said some of the money would go towards renewable industry development.

The editorial says the money may have been used purely as a “political benefit,” which would be troubling. But it later clarifies that the money would go toward “grants for environmental mitigation, economic development and more renewable energy” — which sounds a lot like “environmental mitigation” to me.

Jonathan Russell, Cary

Tillman’s put-down

Regarding Gene Nichol “The arrogance of abusive power in NC,” (Nov. 18 Opinion):

I am an unaffiliated voter but must comment on Sen. Jerry Tillman’s crass, power-drunk put-down of fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Jackson’s plea for a budget resolution vote on Oct. 31, when all 50 NC senators were present.

To paraphrase a quote: ”When a man’s position exceeds his virtue, all will suffer.” North Carolina is better than this juvenile game-playing with our state budget.

Gino Pazzaglini, Raleigh