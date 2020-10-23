What exactly is Trump’s strategy for rebuilding the economy? I want to hear it.

US economy

A July Forbes article on presidential performance and the S&P return reported this: Bill Clinton, 210%; Barack Obama, 182% Ronald Reagan, 117% and Donald Trump, 43%. That’s a 43% return.

When you look at economic performance over the last 40 years you see that the middle class has lost ground while upper classes have done extremely well, leading us to the western world’s worst income inequality.

The good economy the U.S. was experiencing pre-pandemic wasn’t due to Trump. It was the natural restoration of the U.S. economy recovering from the 2008 crash.

This year’s gains in the stock market were due to the trillions o dollars in federal aid packages Congress approved and the Federal Reserve’s actions to spur the economy.

What is Trump’s strategy on rebuilding our economy?

Gary Parker, Archdale

Unaffiliated voters

Unaffiliated voters like me now outnumber Republicans in North Carolina, and we’re approaching the number of Democrats.

One thing is certain: We’re voters and we care about our democratic republic.

We’ve also learned we cannot rely just on polls, much less the ads. Yet, we seem to get little media attention. Perhaps we’re too moderate or centrist — less press-worthy than the extremes of the political right and left.

But only votes mean anything on Nov. 3. So if you haven’t already, get that ballot in the box!

Duke Fentress, Raleigh

Outdoors Act

The Oct. 20 article about Ivanka Trump’s campaign visit quoted her as crediting Donald Trump with signing “the most comprehensive conservation legislation since Theodore Roosevelt,” referring to the Great American Outdoors Act.

Trump initially opposed the bill and signed it after it passed the Senate with 73 votes and the House with 310 votes; both veto proof majorities. She should explain why Trump deserves credit for exercising his only choice.

Bill Brooks, Cary

J. Peder Zane

Regarding J. Peder Zane “Gov. Cooper follows a worn Democratic agenda,” (Oct. 22 Opinion):

I worked in allied health and in my training the No. 1 principle was “health and safety always come first.” That goes in any setting, home, school and work.

Considering that principle, Gov. Roy Cooper’s humane talking points make more sense since they help people. And saying that Medicaid expansion “has little impact on health outcomes” is not compatible with the truth. Medicaid expansion would allow 500,000 N.C. citizens to have healthcare and visit a doctor when they are sick.

Why would anyone be against that? We may want to keep in mind the No. 1 rule: Health and safety always come first

Ellen Canavan, Cary

Character v. policy

The Oct. 20 Forum writer who said the U.S. Senate race has become one of choosing between character and policy errs in implying that the two are mutually exclusive.

To be sure, Cal Cunningham’s extramarital relationship clearly reflects on his character in a very troubling way. However, when Sen. Thom Tillis brags about denying 500,000 N.C. residents access to Medicaid while in the state legislature, when he seeks to end the Affordable Care Act, and feathers his nest with large donations from the insurance and pharmaceutical industries, he is making a clear statement about his character. His character is also evident in his virtually uncritical support of Donald Trump.

Character matters, whether in one’s interpersonal relationships or in the policies one supports. Cunningham’s actions reflect badly on his character and judgment, but so do Tillis’ policies, which hurt a lot more people.

Jackson Carroll, Durham

RDU’s impact

Regarding “Don’t bail out the airlines; let the free market work. Spend instead on COVID-19, (Oct. 9 Forum):

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is an economic driver for the local economy and its influence extends well beyond the airlines that use it. As a longtime partner of the airport authority, I know that the economic impact of COVID-19 is being felt across many organizations that work with RDU.

The infrastructure and building projects undertaken by RDU have benefited large and small companies in all the construction trades.

The pandemic has resulted in many projects being postponed or indefinitely suspended, impacting everyone in the industry, from architecture and engineering firms to general contractors and subcontractors. As a result, hundreds of local jobs are being put at risk.

Trent Johnson, Raleigh

Balfour Beatty project executive

A vaccine for this?

Although a vaccine for the coronavirus is on the horizon, a vaccine is needed for another disease widespread in our society today: negativism and unpleasantness. After months of nothing but negative political ads, unpleasantness on social media, negative congressional hearings, non-peaceful protests, etc., we need a vaccine to curb this rampant social disease.

Alan Tharp, Raleigh