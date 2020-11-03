Local doctors: Police must stop using pepper spray to control crowds.

Pepper spray

We are writing on behalf of eight infectious and pulmonary disease doctors on the UNC School of Medicine faculty to call attention to the public health hazard created by the use of tear gas and pepper spray by law enforcement.

Use of these chemical weapons as a riot control measure poses both an immediate and long-term risk to the health of citizens on whom it is used, especially those at greater risk of COVID-19.

Aerosolized agents are also a serious risk to the broader public. We condemn their use in the strongest terms and call on elected leaders and law enforcement to select alternative methods of crowd control that pose less risk to the public’s health.

Drs. Brian Bramson and Michelle Floris-More

Vaccines

We live in a polarized society, and it seems the people and institutions we once trusted to give us the information we need have their own agendas. As a nurse, I implore everyone to take the time to educate themselves on on public policy and vaccine development through peer-reviewed journals and scientific publications.

Get outside the self-affirming political echo chamber and investigate claims made by both parties. A COVID-19 vaccine is of paramount importance. We can’t sit idly by and make our decision to get a vaccine based on the words of a politician.

It looks like a vaccine will arrive faster than any other in history. With that speed comes valid concerns. You may never be 100% sure on which vaccine to accept, but you’ll be better off if you start by educating yourself.

Jodi Matthews, Raleigh

NC voter data

Regarding ”DOJ and ICE sought data on every voter in NC,” (Nov. 2):

The U.S. Attorney subpoenaed records for hundreds of N.C. voters with no apparent justification provided for such an intrusion. Some information may have been public record, but we don’t know. Additionally, these voters may not know they’ve been identified to a federal agency for further scrutiny.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County is particularly troubled that no justification has been provided for either the records request or for the shroud of secrecy. Our democracy is threatened when voters cannot trust that something as important as our voting records are fully protected by their government.

Dianna Wynn

League of Women Voters of Wake County president

Election spending

Spending for 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns is expected to hit $14 billion, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. That includes TV, radio, social media, and newspaper ads, yard signs, and candidate rallies. Why?

Does anyone actually believe yard signs will change a voter’s mind? Same for nearly all the advertising in the three weeks before the election.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if candidates donated some of their campaign millions to schools, free health clinics or housing for the homeless? Now that might change our votes.

Robert Brown, Cary

Child care crisis

It’s clear our economy cannot open without our child care programs. And yet, our child care teachers and directors are struggling to meet their budgets, pay teachers, and remain open.

At a recent Regional Conversation on the Child Care Crisis, one director said that in her 27 years in business, she had never seen anything like this, and quite honestly, she was exhausted. Most days, she is both director and teacher as she can’t find teachers due to the low compensation and high risk of this essential job.

Child care is essential to meet the needs of our workforce.

Marsha Basloe,

Child Care Services Association president

A patriotic duty

As a Marine Corps veteran, I’m truly disappointed to see citizens who can’t take a moment to wear a mask to protect family, friends, neighbors and first responders.

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or independent, wearing a mask in public is our patriotic duty. If, as Republicans contend, the coronavirus was created by China and sent to destroy America, not wearing a mask is helping China destroy America by allowing it to spread far and wide. The virus doesn’t care where it came from, it only cares that you get it and pass it on.

John McNeil, Raleigh