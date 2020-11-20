Despite COVID-19 spike, I implore Gov. Roy Cooper to keep NC elementary schools open

Keep schools open

I implore Gov. Roy Cooper to continue to allow school districts to open elementary schools at full capacity. Although the number of cases of COVID-19 in our state is increasing, it is imperative that he not restrict our children’s access to in-person learning.

The science shows that elementary schools are not super-spreader locations. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday that evidence shows children are not acquiring COVID-19 in schools. He said: “The truth is, for kids K-12, one of the safest places they can be from our perspective is to remain in school.”

I implore Cooper to follow the advice of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the example of major European countries, and keep our elementary schools open.

Andrea McGlinn, Mooresville

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trump voters

Regarding “Do NC Trump voters admit loss? Here’s what some said,” (Nov. 20 Opinion):

Ned Barnett’s column about the willingness of some N.C. Republicans to accept President Trump’s defeat gives one pause to wonder if bipartisan sanity will ever return to our democracy.

For the second consecutive election, their candidate lost the popular vote nationwide, and this time by an even wider margin. But this time the electoral math worked against them and suddenly the election is fraudulent?

When Trump won in 2016 we were told that he was our president and we should give him our support, but now the same courtesy isn’t going to be given to President-elect Joe Biden? And now, anyone who isn’t an ultra-conservative like these voters is automatically branded a “socialist”? Seriously?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Perhaps it’s time for the Republican Party to adopt an ostrich as the party’s logo. The elephant has forgotten how to be a good citizen.

William Wilson, Hillsborough

No Green New Deal

Regarding the Nov. 20 Forum letter from a Green New Deal supporter... Anyone who supports it should spend more time looking at the climate change data, as I have for 15 years.

Yes, the earth may be warming a little, but there are good consequences to this too and any negative effects are small and can be adjusted to.

If instituted the Green New Deal would be a disaster for the U.S., involving higher prices, loss of jobs and electricity interruptions, among other negative effects. We must not go there.

Dennis House, Chapel Hill

Retired statistician, worked 29 years at EPA

GOP indifference

Regarding “A startling report on the 2020 vote shows a stark economic divide in NC,” (Nov. 19 Editorial):

All North Carolinians should fear Republican indifference to the basic health and economic welfare needs of its people, whether it’s their advice to ignore measures that would help end the COVID-19 pandemic, their unwillingness to expand Medicaid, their commitment to abolishing the Affordable Care Act, or their diversion of funds away from our public schools — all to win the favor of major donors and business interests.

The threats to suburbs and police (and of communism) are fabrications. The threats to the personal well-being of N.C. citizens from Republican policy directions are real and damaging.

Irv Shiffer, Garner

Public health

With Thanksgiving around the corner, and facing the worst pandemic in over a century, it is appropriate to recognize and thank those who’ve worked tirelessly to keep us safe – the N.C. public health workforce.

Public health is a field dedicated to protecting and improving the health of communities. Before COVID-19, it had low visibility. Now, public health is a household word.

In North Carolina, we have over 10,000 public health professionals in state and local health departments. Since March, they’ve logged countless hours of nights and weekend work to help fight COVID-19.

Monday is Public Health Thank You Day. Here’s a resounding “Thank you!” to those who work in our public health departments creating safer and healthier communities, today and every day.

Anna Schenck

Associate dean, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

Non-mask wearers

Since non-mask wearers have demonstrated their total lack of civic duty and concern for their friends, family and neighbors, I have some important questions. On their road to freedom do they have the health insurance to pay for their hospital care when they succumb to this deadly, broad-sweeping virus? Or do they expect all the taxpayers who do follow the rules to pay the bill for them? Doesn’t seem fair to me.

Deirdre Mack, Durham

Balloon releases

While many families release balloons to celebrate the life of a loved one they’ve lost, balloon releases are harmful to our environment and wildlife. The Ocean Conservancy reports that balloons are among the top three deadliest forms of litter, behind fishing nets and plastic bags.

Five states and dozens of municipalities in the U.S., including Wrightsville Beach, ban balloon releases of more than 10 balloons. North Carolina needs a statewide ban on such releases. Even one release is too many.

Kim Dittmann, Raleigh