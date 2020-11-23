Enough with the laissez-faire approach to maskless patrons. I want businesses to act.

Uphold mask law

A large percentage of the new COVID-19 cases are found in states with no mask mandates, where free will advocates refute common sense dictates and refuse to wear masks.

The business owners who currently demonstrate a laissez-faire approach with maskless patrons are the same entrepreneurs and hard working citizens whose enterprises will experience devastating results should a second round of closures be instituted.

What if all business owners chose to firmly uphold the mask mandate by respectfully offering a mask? Most shoppers would accept. Refusal to comply could elicit a polite invitation to leave or, in extreme cases, an escort by security.

The hour is late. It is beyond time to convert from a defense of one’s individual rights to defending the rights of others to be protected from apathy and stubbornness.

Brette Simmons, Bunn

Delay N.C. schools

With the holidays approaching, we all know COVID-19 cases will spike. The honor system isn’t working. People aren’t listening.

On my neighborhood app, people are talking about having large gatherings, 20-30 people. They are mocking the virus.

If schools resume after Thanksgiving, children will return and spread the virus like wildfire. Schools may not be a hotspot right now, but common sense would tell us that will change after the holidays.

Wouldn’t it be prudent for Gov. Roy Cooper to not resume in-person school until the end of January?

Laura Biegel, Clayton

WCPSS teaching assistant

Differing views

The Nov. 18 Opinion page contains a Jonathan Zimmerman op-ed about listening to those with different beliefs. It ends with a Biden quote: “We have to stop treating our opponent as an enemy.”

Paradoxically, a Forum letter on the same page chides the N&O for printing a Gene Nichol column. However, others might object to the appearance of Peter Zane’s opinions.

As the opinions of both gentlemen regularly appear, we can thank the N&O editors for bringing us a wide variety of food-for-thought. It’s up to us to be tolerant when reading it.

Thomas McKee, Cary

Security risk

One reason the U.S. was so unprepared for the murderous 9/11 attacks was the shortened transition time between the Clinton and Bush administrations. That was caused by the delay in deciding whether Gore or Bush would be the president. It is unconscionable for the Trump administration to similarly jeopardize American security by not allowing the Biden team to receive required-by-law intelligence briefings. This is not merely a disgrace, it is a terrible security risk.

Rosalind Coleman, Durham

Pompeo in Israel

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently visited an Israeli settlement and declared that the U.S. would consider any supporter of the boycott movement against Israel as “anti-Semitic.”

I support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and I’m not anti-Semitic. Throughout the years I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside many Jews in social justice work, seeking truth, justice and love. Calling nonviolent advocates for Palestinian rights anti-Semitic is just a cheap shot done to divert attention away from the real problem, which is the right-wing extremists in the Israeli government who relentlessly grab land owned for generations by Palestinian families.

It’s a right-wing government that fails to treat each individual who resides in Israel and Palestine as a human being who is owed basic human rights and dignity.

Kathy Huffstetler, Raleigh

The American flag

Media is awash with people, regardless of political bent, brandishing the American flag as a badge of patriotic purity.

This emblem has been and always will be a sign of what is best about America. Her stripes call out a time when 13 colonies gave birth to a great nation. Her stars, once an unbroken circle, are now a reminder that we are all one union — evenly spaced, no star larger or smaller than another.

This beautiful banner must also be a reminder that the minimum requirement to being a true patriot is living by the credo that if you love America, you cannot hate Americans.

Chris Burke, Raleigh