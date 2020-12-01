I’m tried of people belittling refugees like me. How the US treats refugees matters.

Refugees like me

The next administration will renew a commitment to refugee resettlement in the U.S. This is good news, but there is a clear divergence of views on refugees in the U.S. right now.

I’m tired of people belittling refugees like me.

In my former country of Iraq, I watched helplessly years ago as masked men came to my home and shoved my brother at gunpoint into the trunk of a car. They had mistaken him for me, a translator for U.S. armed forces.

My family paid a ransom to get him back. But we had to flee. Had I not had the help of the U.S. government and a refugee resettlement group, I’d likely be dead.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How we — yes, I’m now a proud American citizen — treat refugees matters. To anyone who doubts the danger of xenophobia, let me be clear: This is a national security issue. Who will help U.S. soldiers next time they need a translator to walk alongside them, unarmed, in enemy territory?

We must send a message to those who serve U.S. forces: We’ve got your back.

Sufyan Aldulaimi, Durham

Common ground

As we begin the transition to the Biden administration, I still see numerous MAGA flags and bumper stickers. Their vision of “great” and mine are so far apart that I don’t know how to start the conversation, or if it’s worth starting. I don’t blame President Trump alone for the great divide among Americans, but he certainly fostered and profited from it. I believe he has done lasting and possibly irreparable harm to our country and democracy. I only hope we can all find some common ground and find a way to bridge the gap over the next few years.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Joel Strickland, Apex

Senators, speak up

Many Republican senators are privately congratulating Joe Biden, but not publicly as they fear retaliation by Trump.

If they’re afraid their base will abandon them if they speak out, isn’t it their responsibility to convince this base of the truth? If they’re afraid an extremist follower of Trump will come after them, they must weigh the risk of that happening and take precautions.

But allowing themselves to be ruled by fear and intimidation is not acceptable. It’s cowardly, and a downright danger to the preservation of democracy in this nation.

Liz Johnston, Raleigh

David Cox

Regarding “Raleigh council member given censure warning,” (Nov. 25):

An exercise of the ridiculous against authoritarianism is Raleigh City Council member David Cox talking loud and contentiously over Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin while she was trying to conduct a discussion of the problem of loud talking at outdoor venues. Justifiable? No. Solution: Cox should stop hindering the business of running the city.

Kristin Christensen, Raleigh

Clean energy

Regarding “‘Beyond the Beach’ project helps expose climate change dangers across the Carolinas,” (Oct. 26 Editorial):

This editorial and the larger “Beyond the Beach” series conveyed compelling calls for action. Before coronavirus, North Carolina’s clean-energy job sector employed 10 times more people than fossil fuels and saw its job market grow 40% faster than overall statewide employment. This stems from the organic demand for renewables and energy efficiency, clean energy’s tendency to produce well-paying, long-lasting careers, and pro-clean energy policy passed in the N.C. General Assembly.

COVID-19 has not ended this trend, but it has put in on hold.

As we continue reduce carbon emissions and search for ways to create a sustainable, employment-generating economy, restarting the clean-energy sector with market-based approaches will hit the mark on both.

Chris Malone

Former state representative

Trashy highways

“Even more litter” (Dec. 1 Forum) caught my attention. I’ve been so disgusted with the trash on Highway 64/1 that I sometimes take a different route. It looks like a trash dump!

Years ago, low-risk inmates were assigned to highway cleanup. This kept our city clean and got these guys out into the fresh air. I understand there is cost involved, but I would think the cost is minimal, and certainly the city can find a way.

Please City of Raleigh, clean up our highways!

Susan Wolstenholme, Holly Springs