Vaccines are a light at the end of the tunnel, but we must overcome fears, misinformation

Vaccines





I am a physician and I believe in science. I regret the widespread belief in false news and disbelief in science that informs so much online misinformation, the administration’s stance regarding coronavirus, and the behavior of many citizens.

People are contracting COVID-19 at record rates and a “9/11 of people” are dying daily. Many others suffer through long hospitalizations. Some suffer long-term complications. Wearing masks properly, distancing, and avoiding crowds has been clearly shown to decrease the spread.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel with good and safe vaccines approaching release to the public. That light will be brighter if a sufficient number of people overcome fears created by misinformation and receive vaccines.

The tunnel will be less dangerous if we follow and encourage others to follow public health guidelines. Saving the lives and health of our fellow citizens should be presented as a moral, religious and patriotic endeavor.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dr. Lawrence Krabill, Wilson

Rural deaths

In the Dec. 6 article on rural deaths from COVID-19, I was dismayed at the opinions of a 73-year-old man who has suffered two heart attacks. He would not wear a mask while shopping because breathing your own carbon dioxide was not good for you. I dare say that the surgeons who treated him for hours wearing masks — and for much longer than his shopping efforts — did not suffer from breathing carbon dioxide.

And then he warned that a Biden presidency would turn us into a socialist-run country. My goodness, the majority of his huge medical expenses were covered by Medicare, and he receives a Social Security check every month — the two biggest socialist programs in this country. He rails against programs that help to keep him fed, sheltered and healthy. Amazing!

Leon Barber, Raleigh

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The maskless

After nearly a year of the pandemic, it is time to clearly point out the continuing cause of business losses and closures and the disruption of our treasured holidays. That cause is those who are not wearing masks.

In 2001, Americans were joining the military to support America after nearly 3,000 souls were lost on 9/11. Now, with nearly 300,000 Americans losing their lives to the virus, there are those who feel it’s OK not to follow mandates and somehow tie that to their “rights” as Americans.

After seeing a news report on a recent rally at the Wendell General Store, it seems that many are angry and just looking for somewhere to unleash that anger.

As part of the ‘60s protesters, I had many people who were part of the majority tell me “America, love it or leave it.” To those now espousing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, to those who refuse to wear masks, and those not willing to accept the newly elected president, I say, “America, love it or leave it.”

Donnie Griffin, Wendell

Refugees

I came to the U.S. 13 years ago as a refugee from Myanmar. Like many refugees, I knew that the greatest thing about America is that it keeps getting better.

My family bought a house. I was the first in my family to graduate college. My brother serves as a U.S. Marine. We are an American family.

That optimism has been tested over the past few years, as the door to the land of opportunity closed rapidly. Donald Trump decreased the number of refugees allowed to legally enter the U.S. He denigrated and belittled us.

But the great thing about America is that it always finds a way to return to its better self. Joe Biden’s election shines a light in the darkness. After all, he stood up to the brutal military regime in Burma. No matter where you’re from, he’ll defend the values we stand for as Americans.

This election decided many things, including whether or not Americans would continue to welcome immigrants and refugees with compassion. This is the United States my family loved, even before we set foot here. It must remain this way for others.

Ling Oy, Mebane

Barry Saunders





I just want to thank Barry Saunders for his Dec. 8 Opinion piece. Not only was it an interesting article, but there was no mention of politics, COVID-19, deaths, and Thanksgiving and Christmas cases coming. It was a breath of what life used to be. Thank you!

P. Jane Hunt, Raleigh