Gov. Cooper’s new COVID-19 curfews aren’t enough. I want to see fines and arrests.

COVID curfews

It’s time for the local law enforcement agencies to get serious about being a partner in reducing COVID-19 infections. Violations of the curfew should not be treated as an educational opportunity, as the story behind the “Heavy-handed enforcement isn’t likely when curfew starts” (Dec. 10) suggests. There should be well-publicized fines at the least, or arrests. That would be very effective “education.”

Anthony Waraksa, Durham

Food banks

With so many millions still unemployed, food distribution sites are serving more than twice the number of families they served pre-pandemic. They have relied on food given by the federal government to meet the need, but those government programs expire at the end of this month. Nonprofits do not have the means to purchase food to make up for that loss.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We simply cannot let people starve. It is imperative that Congress pass a renewal of these food programs in the next two weeks at a level at least equal to the programs that are ending. This is an emergency!

Patricia V. Long, Raleigh

COVID relief

COVID-19 has taken a large financial toll on North Carolinians with an estimated 300,000 to 410,000 households unable to pay rent. While the CDC residential eviction moratorium has temporarily prevented approximately 240,000 N.C. families from eviction, this protection will expire on Dec. 31. The federal unemployment subsidy will also end.

Almost 1 million N.C. households are past due in paying water, electric, and gas bills, and with the state moratorium on utility payments expired, families must now bear the burden of paying all outstanding fees or face shutoff of these essential services.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Congress must ensure that a national moratorium on all utility services, as well as a moratorium on evictions and an extension of the federal unemployment subsidy, are priorities in the next relief package.

Christine Diaz, Durham

Cowardly senators

Kevin Siers’ Dec 9 cartoon accurately characterizes the Republican Party as the Cowardly Lion without the nerve to admit that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

In the reality of the pandemic causing incredible hardship in the lives of Americans, it is amazing that extremely wealthy Republican senators, including Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, have summoned the nerve to refuse millions of Americans a significant stimulus payment. These are senators who will never be hungry, never be without healthcare, never lose their income, and never be homeless.

Their lack of courage is dwarfed only by their lack of empathy for the dire life conditions of people they are supposed to be representing.

Joe Burton, Raleigh

Rep. Butterfield

I want to thank U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-1st District) for his stellar representation of Durham County over the years.

His strong advocacy helped so many residents on multiple fronts. His style, grace and fierce foresight even helped change the landscape of the county. He played an intricate role in several historic designations, including the Little River School building in Bahama and John Hervey Wheeler Courthouse and Post Office in downtown Durham.

As a result of redistricting all of Durham County will be in the 4th Congressional District after Jan. 3. I thank Butterfield for his Congressional service to our county, state and nation.

Eddie Davis, Durham

Fraud rejected

Earlier this week the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a Trump legal case alleging that the November election was rigged. And it was a unanimous vote, including three of Trump’s own appointees.

Given that all the courts have ruled against Trump’s bogus legal claims and lies about the election results, maybe it’s time that Trump supporters finally deal with the reality that their corrupt lame duck president lost the election and stop lining his pockets with their hard-earned dollars to support his legal defense, which is based on no proof whatsoever.

Thank God that the Supreme Court will enforce truth and the rule of law, unlike what the lame duck president has done for the past four years.

Don Haines, Fuquay-Varina