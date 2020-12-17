Letters to the Editor
Giving a tax grant to a Downtown South developer is nothing more than a handout
Downtown South
Raleigh leaders would be in gross neglect of their duties if they issue a Tax Increment Grant to any Downtown South developer. The grant would deprive local government of millions in uncollected property tax revenue over many years at a time when the state legislature is poised to yet again abrogate its responsibilities to properly fund schools and other vital functions.
It’s nothing more than an unnecessary handout to a big developer. While Downtown South seems like an interesting idea, any developer worth his/her salt should be able to pull it off without being handed $172 million of our public funds to make it happen.
Developers build buildings. Educators, health workers and first responders build a community. Let’s not rob the essential to pay the unessential, especially in this moment of our collective crisis.
Lee Quinn, Raleigh
Worth the cost?
Surely no one who isn’t planning to profit from the Downtown South project believes destroying neighborhoods and communities will improve the lives of those being displaced. The current residents will not be able to afford to live in the area, nor eat at the new upscale restaurants. Downtown South developers will make an enormous profit from the project, but is it worth the cost to the families and the neighborhoods?
Robert C. Jensen, Holly Springs
Raleigh police
Regarding “Raleigh police to reconsider policy on use of tear gas,” (Dec. 17):
In September, some Raleigh Police Department officers were recorded as “speaking derisively and making jokes about protesters.” One might expect this revelation to be embraced as an opportunity for RPD to examine its organizational culture and deal with officers whose personal views might lead them to make poor decisions on the job.
Instead, 21CP Solutions and RPD leadership apparently prefer to address the problem by simply deactivating the recorders “when engaging in private, non-public facing conversations” so that the public gets no further insights into what RPD officers have on their minds during active duty.
I don’t see how suppressing the problem accomplishes anything except to guarantee a recurrence of September someday.
Chuck Till, Raleigh
Sen. Steinburg
Jim Morrill has been a political reporter in North Carolina for nearly 40 years, yet he completely buried the lead in his Dec. 16 article about Republican state Sen. Bob Steinburg. The headline said “’Liberals are going nuts’: NC senator says he’d support suspension of civil liberties.” It should have read “NC senator begins publicity campaign for his new podcast.”
Steinburg is the political equivalent of a chair-throwing professional wrestler ranting at the camera to juice attendance at his next event. Show business, folks.
Ned Gardner, Apex
Hog farmers
Regarding “Biogas project would turn hog lagoon fumes into fuel,” (Nov. 30):
North Carolina has an opportunity to build a strong renewable energy industry. We should take advantage of the tremendous opportunity presented by projects like Align Renewable Natural Gas, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate renewable biogas, while simultaneously creating new jobs in rural North Carolina.
I was involved in the pork industry in Wayne County for 20-plus years and have continued that involvement through environmental consulting from Buncombe County for 10 years. I can tell you that farmers care deeply about protecting our environment, and about renewable energy. Sensible efforts like this will bring many benefits to our state and should be complimented, not condemned.
George Pettus, Weaverville
COVID vaccine
Some have suggested U.S. House and Senate members should be moved up in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a crazy idea. Our representatives should be last to get the vaccine since they are not moving fast enough on a stimulus package to help America. Sen. Mitch McConnell seems more worried about his legacy than his country. Shame on those who aren’t stepping up and behaving like leaders. Since they are followers, not leaders, let them follow citizens in the line for the vaccine.
Debbie Hewson, Cary
