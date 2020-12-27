NC leaders must prioritize in-person learning. Return children to classrooms.

In-person classes

Wednesday, I walked by a restaurant that was filled with about 30 diners eating with no masks. Yet, my children and so many others in North Carolina, have not had in-person school since March.

What kind of state are we that we cannot prioritize our children’s education, even as it’s clear they are suffering at home and can be educated in school safely? Who will take responsibility for this?

The governor says local school districts have to make their own decisions. It is time for our elected leaders, collectively, to get their acts together and put our children first. The science and policy are clear — children should be given in-person school opportunities. No more excuses!

Leigh Osofsky, Chapel Hill

Immunizations

By what obscene stretch of the imagination do members of Congress believe they deserve vaccination before others?

There are a half-dozen individuals at the very top of the political food chain that can be justified. The rest are simply privileged fools using their positions to go to the head of the line.

I’m 83. I have all the usual infirmities of that age. But I can assure you I won’t be receiving my shots until I am as certain as I can be that all the doctors and nurses in the COVID-19 wards, all nursing home residents and staff, and all essential workers in the public domain are immunized.

We should expect the same degree of obligation, accountability and human consideration from our politicians.

George Davis, Fuquay-Varina

Food insecurity

Amid the pandemic, increased rates of food insecurity are estimated in all 100 N.C. counties, leaving residents struggling to access food.

Historically, the burden of feeding those who are food insecure has fallen on faith-based communities. In N.C., the majority of front-line emergency food responders, such as food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, are run by such organizations.

While these groups are critical, greater support from local citizens, the philanthropic community and policymakers is necessary to bolster capacity. Previous White House administrations have established partnerships between government and faith-based groups to strengthen federally funded efforts to meet nationwide social needs. We need more of these partnerships now.

Moving forward, it’s essential for faith-based communities and federal programs to work together to create resilient food systems and safety nets

Kaitlyn Daly, Durham

Duke University School of Nursing doctoral student

License plates

Regarding “DMV will begin replacing old license plates in January,” (Dec. 20):

Of the universe of N.C. license plates, how many have been deemed to be “unreadable”? And who made this determination? Based on what? This appears to be a solution in search of a problem. In view of the currently coronavirus health crisis, I would think this $16 million could serve a better and more deserving purpose.

Harry Richardson, Pittsboro

Death penalty

Regarding “The death penalty kills people that no longer exist,” (Dec. 17 Opinion):

I found this op-ed asking for a second chance for murder convicts offensive. The fact that the author wrote the entire piece barely mentioning a victim is tasteless and, in her words, “devastating.”

These murderers didn’t show too much kindness to their victims, in one case robbing, shooting and burning them to death.

The decisions you make dictate the life you lead. If you decide to take the life of another person or persons while robbing them, maybe you don’t deserve to live.

Maybe you don’t deserve to get married, don’t deserve another Christmas, or children or grandchildren. You don’t deserve to get a degree, have a fish collection, or bond with a stray cat.

You don’t deserve it because your victims will never have the opportunity to do the same.

Randy Wilson, Raleigh

Social media

Facebook claims that businesses rely on the massive data it collects to target ads and generate revenue. However, if you wish to opt out of this data collection by not using Facebook, your ability to participate in modern society is severely limited. For example, if you wish to trade goods locally you have virtually no choice but to use Facebook’s Marketplace and hand over your data in the process. Alternatives simply cannot compete because of their much smaller user bases, and that is the definition of a monopoly.

If we cannot dump social media altogether, we should at least break it up.

Liam Youngblood, Raleigh

Cocktails to-go

Moonshine has a long history in North Carolina. Yet today, distilled liquors and the dubious traditions of production and conveyance have lost their stigma. These “squeezins” have even garnered subsidies from the “Feds” who once sought to quell their very existence.

NASCAR’s origins are steeped in illegal whiskey manufacture and “distribution.” Numerous venues have been built using public funding to showcase the races. The “spirits” that flow at these events are heavily taxed to load the coffers of the “Revenuers.”

North Carolina has just legalized ”take-out” mixed drinks. As Sheriff Andy Taylor might say, “Well I ain’t never!”

Mike Webb, Wake Forest