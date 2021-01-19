This Inauguration Day won’t be like the others. That makes me sad and worried.

Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day 2021 will be unlike any other as the new president and vice president of the United States take their oaths while surrounded by armed military for fear that Americans citizens may riot as they did at the U.S. Capitol. The traditional transition of power from a former president to a new president and his administration will not take place as usual because the former president refuses to participate in this sacred ceremony. I’m sad for our country, and for our young people, and I am fearful for our democracy.

Jane Wolff, Morehead City

Madison Cawthorn

When U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was sworn in, he pledged to defend the Constitution. Yet on that day, and ever since, he has been repeating the “Big Lie,” one so big it threatens to tear our democracy apart.

Cawthorn didn’t just repeat this lie quietly. He urged followers to fight what was a free and fair election. The crowd he helped mobilize broke into the Capitol. Some erected a noose, some attacked police, leaving one officer dead. Others planned to kill the vice president and speaker.

After seeing the violence he helped unleash, Cawthorn returned to the Capitol that night and voted to reject the certified electoral count. He used our precious vote in Congress to subvert the Constitution and fan the flames of violence and hate. Cawthorn must go.

Gretchen Gordon, Weaverville

Look both ways

When we are young, we’re taught that before we walk across a street we need to look left and right for possible danger. Looking only one direction puts us at risk. We are at the point in our current politics where we would be wise to take this advice. Too often we are only looking in one direction for the danger to our country and our democratic ideals. We would be wise to recognize that the dangers can come from both directions.

Jesse Baskir, Durham

Step it up NC

Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker showed Tuesday that North Carolina had administered only 32.6% of the doses it had received. This puts our state near the bottom and means our future allocations will be reduced.

As much as I appreciate the efforts of elected officials and health experts, it’s time to think outside the box. Bring in logistic experts, have no-reservation mass clinics for some percentage of doses until N.C. gets caught up.

The current process of wait lists and chasing multiple website reservations is inefficient and consumes a lot of resources. We need a simple solution.

Roger Corner, Raleigh

Poor planning

As a retired, still licensed registered nurse, I was surprised to see the Jan. 19 op-ed describing the need for former and retired nurses to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Since late December, I’ve been contacting local health departments and health entities to volunteer. When I finally received a call from the Chatham County Health Department, it seemed they needed my help but two days before I was to work at the clinic, I was told I was not a certified user of the computer tracking system the state is using. Now, things are “dead in the water.”

From the federal level to the county level, the vaccine rollout seems to be seriously broken. We’ve known for nearly a year that vaccines were the way out of this crisis. Why hasn’t the work been done to plan and manage the crisis?

Joyce Baird, Chapel Hill

Efland Station

There are so many reasons why the Buc-ee’s gas station in Efland (Jan. 20 Opinion) is a bad idea.

Why would any gas station need 60 pumps? It’s not like there aren’t gas stations all along the highway. And why is this the best plan to spur economic development? Why not something more environmentally friendly? And, what will happen to this behemoth as we move away from fossil fuels?

Lastly, why ruin that beautiful land with this project? Once the trees are gone and the land is covered with asphalt the damage is done and that scar on the land will remain.

I hope Orange County commissioners will look at what will be lost and vote against this. There are other projects that could bring economic benefit. They should be pursued with as much enthusiasm.

Look to the future for solutions.

H. L. Harbett, Durham