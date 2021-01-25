If President Biden wants to unite the country, impeachment is not the way

Impeachment

In his inaugural speech President Biden said, “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation.” Impeaching the past president, which some say is not possible under the Constitution, is not the way to unite our people and nation. I guarantee it will further divide us.

Doug Aitken, Clayton

The right thing

This is a moment of clarity. The leader of the executive branch led a coup against the legislative branch for the sole purpose of overturning a fair election. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis must do their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and convict Trump.

Then, they must look at Congress, 147 members of which tried to reject ballots from the people. They rejected ballots in states where people of color voted in large numbers. These men and women are traitors to Congress and the country. To save this democracy, our senators need to do the hard, and the right, thing.

Amalia Ferreiro, Durham

Due process

After reading ”Impeachment,” (Jan 24 Forum), I am starting to think many people believe revenge is more important than justice or due process. I would respectfully remind them that the impeachment trial hasn’t even started, so we have heard no opening statements, no evidence, no testimony, nor closing statements.

Yet, many seem to urge our two N.C. senators to vote “guilty.”

If I am ever charged with a crime, I pray that no one with his philosophy serves on the jury.

B.V. Cooper, Chapel Hill

NC vaccines

Vaccine allocations are being moved from locations where people did their part to make appointments to mass venues, causing appointments to be canceled. It seems to me that this only puts the shots in different arms, not more arms.

Appointments may be difficult to get for a while, but one goes at a specific time, gets the shot, and an appointment for the second shot. Why are mass vaccination sites where people line up for hours a better use of the vaccine than appointment venues? Seems like misguided (bureaucratic) thinking to me.

Douglas Johnson, Durham

Vaccine priorities

As a person over 65, I received my first vaccination at the Wake County Health Department, an efficient, friendly process. I am very grateful.

Yet, if there had been an option to give my place in line to an educator, especially an educator of younger students, I would have gladly done so. This is not altruism. Even in non-pandemic times, I consider educators to be essential workers. More so at times like this.

They, along with police, social workers, and sanitation, food service, and grocery workers should have priority — not for their good, but for the greater good.

Andrea Gomez, Raleigh

Madison Cawthorn

In a TV interview Saturday, Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who voted to overturn the election results, admitted the 2020 race was not fraudulent and that President Biden is indeed our duly elected president.

His disgraceful behavior in support of seditious acts to overthrow our government will have consequences in Congress or at the voting booth. In the interim, Cawthorn needs to make his newly arrived at position clear — to his constituency, N.C. voters, and to his congressional colleagues so we can all begin to move forward unburdened by the Big Lie that the former president and his supporters continue to perpetuate. Enough!

Peter A. DiMeo, Cary

The economy

Regarding “Americans shouldn’t forget Trump’s successes,” (Jan. 22 Opinion):

If President Trump’s administration was an economic success, then why is our economy more government dependent than in it has been for decades?

Even pre-COVID, the federal budget went up significantly mostly due to government handouts to industry, such as the immense farm subsidies, which became necessary due to a trade war that Trump initiated.

As a businessman Trump gathered a fortune by exploiting loopholes in our economic system. As president he transferred that acumen to our political system. He exploited the vulnerabilities of our political system.

Instead of exploiting these problems, we need a president who addresses them. Indeed, Americans should not forget that.

Maarten Oosten, Cary