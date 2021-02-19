North Carolina must rethink its vaccine plan. Those with health risks can’t wait months.

NC vaccines

North Carolina needs to rethink the way it is giving vaccines.

I’m about to turn 64 and I’m considered high risk. I’m in Group 4. We haven’t even started Group 3.

Friends of mine with similar health issues, even younger ones, have already gotten their shots in California, New York and Missouri. Rather than blindly follow CDC distribution guidelines, those states realized that these high-risk individuals needed to move up in line and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

At the rate North Carolina is going, it will be months before I get a chance — which also means I have a better chance of catching the virus and dying.

Frank Brown, Durham

Message received

In its censure of Sen. Richard Burr, the N.C. Republican Party has established for voters that candidates who act on their conscience and put the country above party and a “personality” are not welcome.

Burr does not need our approval or vindication; history will tend to that. The message from the N.C. GOP could not be more straightforward. It will not recruit nor support candidates unwilling to blindly follow the party line or act in their own self-interest.

Consider this a reply from an American, a North Carolinian, and a voter: Message received.

Margaret Magnani, Cary

Burr and Tillis

Sen. Richard Burr voted to do the right thing for the country. Sen. Thom Tillis voted to do the right thing for Himself.

Donald Trull, Sanford

Dem’s vendetta

Efforts to impeach Donald Trump began from the moment he was inaugurated.

Some in the media began accusing him of colluding with the Russians. The Mueller probe launched a 10-month investigation of Trump but found no reason to convict him of colluding.

The House then impeached Trump on charges related to a conversation he had with the president of Ukraine. The Senate acquitted him. And now he has been impeached and acquitted a second time.

One has to wonder how much the Democrats could have accomplished for the good of Americans if they had not relentlessly pursued such a vendetta.

Don Stacey, Hillsborough

A changed voter

I’ve been an unaffiliated voter since registering to vote at 18 and have voted in every election since. I’m 62 and just switched to the Democratic Party.

Here’s why: The Republican Party under Trump has proven to me that they love their party more than our country. Trump’s behavior and the Republicans’ support of him prove they have no family values or American values.

I consider Trump the most immoral and lawless president in American history. The Republican claim to be for law and order is a joke. Their claim to be for balanced budgets is a joke. Their claim to be for family or Christian values is a joke. So is their claim to put America first.

Michael Lindsay, Raleigh

Seeking unity

Regarding “Capitol Police deserve apology from Biden over his remarks,” (Feb. 14 Opinion):

It’s been less than a month since Joe Biden was inaugurated and already there seems to be a disturbing pattern in how some Republican office holders and conservative columnists describe Biden’s call for unity and working together. It appears they believe that Biden needs to agree with their beliefs and policies on issues.

Unity requires that you try to find common ground. It does not mean agreeing with one side’s views and policy proposals. It’s amazing that after the last four years unity is now somehow important to these Republicans now that they aren’t in power.

John Reseigne, Apex

Don’t erase history

What will be the end result of the push to change place and other names in our region? Cafeteria-style consciousness is tiresome. Teach the history and provide the entire context when dealing with infamous names.

Correcting egregious wrongs should be achieved by using a balanced, legal, fair and judicious approach. Revisionist history and rewriting history to hide wrongs will result in a “1984” scenario if we continue on the present path.

Instead of demanding immediate change without having the whole story of a place name, building, statue or monument, pick up local and state history books and/or periodicals and read. It’s obvious to me that inclusive change does need to occur. Erasure does not need to happen in order to right wrongs.

Nancy K. Jones, Raleigh

NC litter

Regarding “NC bill would double litter fines,” (Feb. 18):

Finally, someone is taking action to clean up our highways.

NC DOT is allocating $30 million to keep our roads clean and mowed. And a bill has been submitted to double the littering fines.

We residents of Wake County must do our part and report to NC DOT when we see someone throwing trash out their car windows. We must also report the trucks driving down the highway with trash blowing out the back. I know I will!

Please, no more ladders. wheelbarrows, satellite dishes, furniture, food bags, cans and more on our highways! Let’s keep our highways safe to drive on. It’s up to us as residents to report littering. We want a city that we can be proud to call home.

Susan Wolstenholme, Holly Springs