Intellectually and developmentally disabled in NC need vaccine sooner, not later

Vaccine groups

North Carolina’s recent decision to move people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to a lower-priority group for COVID vaccination is disappointing.

Both the CDC and World Health Organization have designated this historically under-served group — no matter their age — as being at high risk of being infected.

Many individuals have an array of comorbidities, and as a result are more likely to die from COVID complications. By definition, many are unable to fully understand and comply with CDC guidelines presenting a greater risk to themselves and their communities.

I applaud the efforts of Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen for their clear messaging. I know they face enormous pressure from a variety of deserving high-risk groups. However, I urge them to return intellectually and developmentally disabled persons to a Group 2 priority, rescinding the decision to move them to Group 4.

Arnold D. Kaluzny

Emeritus professor, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

Black history

Thank you for “10 NC Black history lessons you likely weren’t taught in school (but should have been),” (Feb. 21) If it is, as this article said, a “starting point,” I say let the complete history of North Carolina be rewritten starting now.

The history of the state’s racial system of castes and its delusional myths have been a central fact of life in North Carolina since the early 18th century. Ignorance of the past continues to cause pain and trouble, as the events of Jan. 6 attest.

Guided by educators, black and white, from North Carolina’s universities and public schools and by national experts like Isabel Wilkerson, an integrated and enlightened K-12 curriculum could be produced.

If all students in Germany can study their country’s history of atrocities and move on to a better future, surely North Carolinians can also.

Eric Christenson, Southern Pines

Bad NC roads

Growing up North Carolina we used to have the best roads of any state. That’s no longer true. From many people’s perspective it seems like if you’re not in Wake County, then there is little money for roads. Can we residents of Wayne County get someone to repair some of our roads, which are literally falling apart? I do a lot of driving and the wear and tear it’s putting on my vehicle is insane.

Rebecca Collins, Goldsboro

Election fraud

When will the GOP stop beating the drum of election fraud? It is the subtext of their arguments against everything the “illegitimate” Democrats propose.

The question no one seems to pose is if there was so much election fraud how do we trust that Republicans won the seats they have? Is it fraud when you lose or when you win?

Will Finch, Chapel Hill

Political parties

A Feb. 21 Forum writer wondered how much Democrats could have accomplished for Americans had they not pursued their “vendetta” against Trump.

The Democrat-led House continued to pass bills throughout the 116th Congress and the first Trump impeachment. During that same period the Republican-led Senate under Mitch McConnell’s leadership sat on nearly 400 House bills, not allowing them to come up for debate or for vote.

While the House continued to send bills to the Senate, the Senate focused almost solely on filling lifetime appellate court vacancies with young (aged 30s and 40s) conservative appointees.

Perhaps the one political party could teach the other “the art of multitasking” for the good of all Americans.

Vicki H. Wilson, Chapel Hill

2021 graduations

I’m opposed to the proposed drive-through graduations in Johnston County.

Our high school seniors have lost so much. In the past, Johnston County has had outdoor graduations in football stadiums. Why can’t we do that this year?

If numbers are an issue, hold two or three ceremonies. With masks and social distancing, this would give the kids a sense of fellowship and joy to graduate with some of their peers at their home school with teachers and staff to celebrate.

These seniors deserve it. Please do the right thing. I stand ready to help, and I imagine hundreds of other parents do too..

Deanna Rogers, Wendell