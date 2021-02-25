Cooper says his COVID decisions are based on science, but that’s not so with teachers

Cooper and science

Regarding “Cooper eases COVID restrictions on sports, bars; curfew lifted,” (Feb. 25):

In general I do support our governor, but his performance on COVID-19 issues can be significantly improved.

Like many others, he claims to base his decisions on science, but this is an empty statement. For example, he has declared K-12 teachers as the first group of essential workers to get vaccinated. This goes against science.

Elementary and middle schools are much safer to work in than other places where essential workers work. Obviously college teachers and grocery clerks face much greater risk. But it seems that the political power of the teachers wins over science.

Please correct this now.

Vlodek Gabara, Chapel Hill

Essential workers

I am in complete support of vaccinating our teachers and preschool/child care workers. I do wonder though why do we keep pushing other “essential workers” back more in the groups?

These are the workers who have not been able to work at all from home since March 2020 — and all of us depend upon our police, firefighters, and the folks at the grocery store to be there for us.

When you look at the socioeconomic makeup of many of our essential workers, it looks very different than the makeup of those who are teaching in the schools. When will these workers be taken care of too?

Susan Lamb, Raleigh

Stimulus bill

Republican House leaders have described the stimulus relief package as a leftist scheme. One even accused Democrats of “using a global pandemic as a vehicle to pass their far-left agenda.”

How do they explain the latest Morning Consult/Politico poll — and others — that shows 76% of voters, including 60% of Republicans, overwhelmingly support the legislation?

Gary Jackson, Raleigh

Teaching history

Regarding NC Holocaust legislation embroiled in Black history fight,” (Feb. 25):

The Holocaust and Black history are equally worthy, but not the same.

As a former history teacher who has also taught a Black History elective, I believe Black history must be taught. Black history is American history. After all, America is a history of race relations.

But do not confuse it with the Holocaust. The term holocaust is derived from the Greek “kaustos,” or burn. A holocaust is an event involving death by fire. Millions of Jews and others were killed during the Holocaust by gas and cremation.

Let’s learn about both starting with understanding the difference.

C.arole Katz, Cary

UNC chancellor

I first met UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz not long after he joined the faculty 25 years ago. He immediately and ever after impressed me with his intelligence, straightforwardness, congeniality, work ethnic and wide knowledge base.

When he was later named chancellor, I thought, “what a smart decision.”

That’s why I was appalled earlier this month to read that a scant percentage of faculty had publicly called for his resignation, criticizing him as “inexcusably ignorant or deliberately dishonest.”

This tripe smacks of character assassination and pointless nitpicking The UNC Board of Governors made the faulty early decisions about the Silent Sam statue, not the chancellor. Let’s move on and appreciate what a gem we have in this fine man, who is a major asset to our university and whole state.

David Williamson, Durham

Supreme Court

Regarding “Supreme Court doesn’t need fixing; everything else does,” (Feb. 23 Opinion):

I disagree with op-ed writer Trevor Burrus about court packing. The Supreme Court should be packed and it can be done in a way that does no damage to the court.

Congress could increase the number of justices and allow the court to hear cases in nine member panels selected randomly. Alternatively, current justices could be replaced by, or supplemented with, appellate judges selected to hear cases randomly.

Burrus’ characterization of the Affordable Care Act as “of dubious constitutionality” reveals his bias. His recommendations should be taken with a large dose of salt.

Randolph Rodgers, Raleigh