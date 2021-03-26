Stop the nonsense. Taking a day off shouldn’t cost NC teachers a dime.

NC teachers

Regarding “NC now charges teachers $50 for taking a personal day. But relief may be in sight,” (March 24):

Unbelievable! That’s my reaction to the recently filed bill requiring N.C. teachers to provide a reason for taking personal leave on a school day or “be responsible for paying the full cost for hiring the substitute.”

If teachers are ever to be treated as professionals, then stop this nonsense.

I don’t know which infuriates me more, teachers having to give a reason for taking a personal day or having to pay for a substitute if they don’t disclose the reason. Both are equally ridiculous and demeaning.

It feels like this article could have been published in 1970 when I started teaching, rather than 2021. I am beyond disgusted — and sad.

Eleanor Goettee, Cary

Police rhetoric

When Eric Talley was killed by a gunman in Boulder, Colo. we all suffered his loss.

Every day on every shift in every law enforcement facility these dedicated selfless men and women place their lives on the line to keep us safe. When they leave their homes and say goodbye they don’t know if they’ll return. In spite of this they do their job.

The wave of anti-police rhetoric, defunding and demonizing could easily lead to a reduction in the number of police officers That would give an advantage to criminals and place law-abiding citizens of all colors and beliefs in danger.

If you are ever in a situation where you hear shots being fired and see an individual running towards that sound, the odds are it’s a cop.

Steven Metzler, Raleigh

Gun control

It’s past time, way past time, for all federal, state and local legislators to enact legislation to outlaw the types of guns used to kill people in mass shootings.

Legislators are quick to condemn mass killings, as well as other shootings, but talk is cheap. I demonstrate my commitment to support gun control legislation by writing this letter.

Federal, state and local legislators can demonstrate their serious commitment to pass gun control laws that will protect Americans by immediately sponsoring, or co-sponsoring, meaningful gun control legislation.

Roger Howard, Knightdale

A shameful law

As a former Division 1 athlete, teacher, and now a mother of two, I know that HB 358 does nothing to protect girls’ sports. That is a question of funding, opportunity and parity in facilities.

This bill is nothing short of another way to harshly discriminate against transgender kids and punish them for even wanting to participate in school activities.

As a former teacher and coach, I know that enshrining discrimination like this into our schools is a serious health risk to transgender kids. Statistically, they struggle with suicide throughout middle and high school. Sports are an activity that combats depression, isolation and low self-esteem.

By weaponizing participation in sports against a small and vulnerable group, these laws bring shame and trauma in a place where there doesn’t need to be any. For the health of all N.C. kids this bill must be taken out of consideration.

Robin Magee, Durham

Vaccine hesitancy

Regarding “Krispy Kreme post-vaccine doughnut offer sparks joy — and concerns about sugar overload,” (March 24):

While reading this article, I could not help but think about how ridiculous this offer is. Not because Krispy Kreme happens to be offering free donuts — anything to encourage vaccinations helps — but because we need to bribe people to get the vaccine.

Too many in America are scared of vaccines. Even developing nations like India, Uganda and Sierra Leone trust vaccines, with over 80% of citizens from these nations “strongly agreeing” that vaccines are safe, according to The Lancet’s 2020 research data. Only about 60% of Americans “strongly agree.”

We could easily eradicate multiple diseases if people would just get vaccinated. We could even distribute our surplus vaccines to nations like India or Uganda — but there isn’t profit in that. And the same Americans who refuse to get vaccinated might protest if their unused dose was offered to a Ugandan for little to no charge.

Lazarus Perkins, Raleigh

Lead-based ammo

Regarding “‘A tough bird.’ Rescued eagle in Raleigh fights to stay alive after lead poisoning,” (March 17):

Bald eagles are thriving in North Carolina today thanks to the firearm and ammunition industry paying excise taxes to help sustain them, including N.C.-based companies. Tar Heel hunters support those businesses, perpetuating successful wildlife conservation.

There wasn’t a single nesting pair of bald eagles in N.C. in 1983. More than 300 pair fly over the state today.

Hunters are America’s original conservationists and by purchasing firearms, equipment and traditional lead-based ammunition, they support conservation and wildlife management.

Hunters should decide what ammunition works for them and attempts to ban traditional lead-based ammunition harm successful efforts allowing bald eagles to soar again in North Carolina.

Lawrence G. Keane

Senior vice president, National Shooting Sports Foundation