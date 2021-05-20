NC senators Tillis and Burr must break from Mitch McConnell on the Jan. 6 commission

Jan. 6 commission

Now that the U.S. House has passed, in a bipartisan vote, the measure to form a Jan. 6 commission, it’s critical that North Carolina’s two senators also vote in favor.

The violent Jan. 6 insurrection was an unprecedented, dangerous attack on our democracy. It is fundamental to our nation’s future that we fully assess the who, how and why of this effort. If we don’t, we’ll be subject to this happening again.

We’re already seeing an organized effort by the former president’s supporters to undermine the horror we all saw Jan. 6. They’re trying to divert attention to other partisan lies.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr must act with courage and integrity to break with the Senate minority leader.

It is critical that they vote to protect the country and support the commission. Their silence, or negative votes, will be a cowardly slap in the face to our country and the people of North Carolina.

Larry Reed, Durham

NC reps

Seven of N.C.’s. eight Republican U.S. House members participated in an attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters in the 2020 election.

Now, these same representatives voted against the formation of a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

We need not wring our hands to plumb the depths of their motivation.

They can’t be trusted, and it is a waste of everyone’s time to treat them as stakeholders in the future of our nation’s democracy and honest brokers of the needs of North Carolina voters.

In seeking to protect the man who actively encouraged the insurrection, they are co-conspirators and collaborators. But we knew that already.

Stephen Berg, Chapel Hill

Young minds

Regarding “Race theory,” (May 14 Forum):

I shudder to think of the young malleable minds that are being exposed to Critical Race Theory.

For what reason should young people be taught to hate America and hate themselves?

Born in the 1970s, CRT is an invitation to Marxism. It has no place in the public educator toolkit.

Bill George, Raleigh

Hamas and Israel

Tons of appreciation to the N&O for publishing the truth about Hamas: ”Why Hamas starts wars it always loses” by Eli Lake of Bloomberg Opinion. (May 15 Opinion)

For years the terrorist military regimes have held a strong propaganda advantage aided by some U.S. elected officials and by some biased media, notorious for reporting widespread Palestinian deaths and injuries while under-reporting Israeli deaths. The group of politicians known as “The Squad” often pitch their plea to boycott, divest and sanction Israel.

William Taylor, Wendell

Juul’s response

Regarding “Judge: Juul should face fines for marketing to minors,” (May 19):

It’s interesting that Juul attorney Andrew McGann invoked the life isn’t fair defense, or in this case, the court isn’t fair, and how he choose to express it. He’s quoted as saying “Just issue a death sentence to Juul.”

Ironic, given that Juul has issued life sentences of poorer health and possible premature death to many of our youth.

The CDC has an easily understandable overview on the risks of e-cigarettes for kids, teens and adults.

Mary Kissell, Raleigh

Tax credits

Having just paid my taxes it makes me happy to think that starting this summer some of my money will go towards direct monthly payments to support families with children.

Columbia University estimates the new Child Tax Credit will cut child poverty by 45%.

I am willing to pay my share and hope that any forward-thinking corporation or person with wealth would be happy to do the same. I also hope I’m not alone in requesting that as part of pandemic recovery legislation my representatives in Congress — Rep. Deborah Ross and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — consider making permanent the 2021 CTC and Earned Income Tax Credit payments.

Patti Maxwell, Cary

Cut the grass

I thank NCDOT for improving the Old Chapel Hill road from Garrett Road south. But I wonder when they plan to cut the grass (weeds) around it? Some areas are over 4-feet high with sidewalks and curbs overgrown.

Bob Yowell, Chapel Hill