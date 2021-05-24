UNC decision not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones was a breath of fresh air

UNC’s decision

The UNC Board of Trustees decision not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones was a breath of fresh air.

Despite widespread acclaim, her 1619 Project claiming that slavery was the true origin of our country showed sloppy if not intentionally inaccurate research, and is nothing more than ideological opinion masquerading as historical fact. Careless research and lack of accountability should disqualify anyone to teach, let alone be granted tenure at a prestigious, taxpayer funded institution like UNC-Chapel Hill.

Applause for the trustees’ backbone and courage, and prayers for more of the same throughout our country.

Susan Prillman, Raleigh

Police interviews

Henry McCollum recently said, “There’s still a lot of innocent people in prison today, and they don’t deserve to be there.”

McCollum, one of two brothers wrongly convicted in N.C., would know. Defense attorneys who work on innocence cases also know how painfully true those words are.

When will the attorney general, district attorneys, and law enforcement realize it?

It’s time to put attention on the living tragedies behind bars and on preventing them. A bill that would have expanded recording by law enforcement to interviews in places of detention was killed on arrival in the N.C. General Assembly.

Recordings have proven beneficial in exposing what shouldn’t happen and protecting those accused of wrongdoing. Claims that the equipment is not available or there’s not enough storage room are no longer valid.

The use of recordings must be expanded to places where what is said by the accused, witnesses and law enforcement is literally a matter of life and death.

Chris Mumma

Executive director, NC Center on Actual Innocence

GOP jobs plan

Regarding “GOP plan would pay jobless in NC up to $1,500 to find work,” (May 21):

Sen. Tom McInnis says in times of crisis, “we don’t need to be timid,” so taxpayers should subsidize bonuses to get people back to work.

Yes, we are in times of crisis, but businesses have payroll payment funds and other public funding resources. If they want to attract workers, they should pay higher wages.

We should use public funds (state and the new federal money) to expand and strengthen child care programs, so child care workers, who are often women of color, can earn a sustainable living wage. This would allow mothers and kids to learn and earn, contributing to family security and the economy.

As someone who started and ran a child care center in a low-income community, I’ve seen how quality child care can change lives and shape the future of our children.

Nancy Milio, Chapel Hill

Teaching CRT

Regarding “Young minds,” (May 21 Forum):

Critical Race Theory does not teach us to hate our country. It teaches us where our imperfect country has failed and how to best correct those failures to achieve true greatness. It is not a pathway to Marxism, as the Forum writer suggests, but rather a pathway to understanding our mistakes, correct them when we can, and take action to ensure they never occur again.

Truth always wins. CRT teaches our students that while we never have been truly great in our deeds, we can build a solid road to make us all better Americans.

Andy Hare, Zebulon

Stifling free speech

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina opposes N.C. House Bill 805. It is based on a belief that protests are dangerous and it authorizes law enforcement to make arrests when they perceive an “imminent threat of disorderly and violent conduct,” even when no such activity may have occurred. It effectively stifles citizens’ ability to influence government through peaceful protests.

While the League condemns rioting that involves trespassing and endangering people or property, there are already laws that cover destruction of property and real acts of violence.

This bill is a reaction to protests for racial justice and law enforcement accountability. It is not about protecting citizens against “riots.” It’s about silencing dissent.

Instead of attempting to stifle free speech, lawmakers should be protecting free expression, even when it includes messages they do not want to hear.

Jo Nicholas,

President, League of Women Voters of NC