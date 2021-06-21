Vaccine incentives are a waste in NC. Spend that money on other improvements.

COVID lottery

Regarding “No major boost from vaccine lottery yet, Cooper says,” (June 19):

North Carolina is offering $4 million in drawings to those who have or will get the COVID-19 vaccine. While I believe everyone should do their part to stop this virus, the monetary incentive offers very limited odds. It’s not likely to move the needle much and the money could go to better causes.

Why couldn’t N.C. officials use that money to provide teachers with a bonus, help small business owners, make needed improvements in roads and internet access, or provide food to the poorest children in the state?

If the state wants to reward people for getting the vaccine, why not give $10,000 each to 400 people who get shots? At least the odds would be better and it could help more people’s financial needs — and maybe more would take a shot at it.

Joel Glassman, Cary

Raleigh restaurants

Regarding “Restaurants have full dining rooms but are desperate for workers,” (June 20):

The answer to the question “would rethinking tipping help,” is yes. But, not in the manner Gray Brooks, co-owner of Durham’s Pizzeria Toro, plans to implement.

The real answer is in rethinking the ridiculous formula for how wait staff is compensated. Brooks, and others in the business, should simply bite the bullet and adopt the approach common in Europe where wait staff employees are paid a living wage and if the diner wishes to recognize good service a euro or so may be left upon settling the check.

Frankly, I am likely to avoid venues that implement a system like the one Brooks plans. I would wonder is that 20% service charge going to staff.

I’d be more likely to frequent an establishment that respects the staff and pays that worker a respectable wage.

John Dowd, Raleigh

Essential workers

I am a local homebuilder and work with people who often have undocumented family members.

According to recent reports, about half of North Carolina’s small businesses are now worried about finding workers. There is a way to help.

North Carolina has more than 100,000 undocumented essential workers we can’t afford to lose. To support our workforce and economy, the U.S. Senate needs to approve the Dream Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

The Dream Act would help immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids. The FWMA would support agricultural businesses across the country and the immigrant workers who keep them running.

Last year, Sen. Thom Tillis and Republican colleagues thanked frontline workers in a video. Now, he should help all of the workers we need to stay. Before things get worse for our small businesses, the Senate must act.

Richard Gephart, Raleigh

Owner, Gephart Building Co.

New police chief

Regarding “Four top issues faced by new police chief,” (June 20):

To address each of the four top issues cited in this article will require thoughtfulness, skill and determination on the part of new Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson. Above all, I hope Raleigh citizens can regain confidence that in situations requiring an armed uniformed officer or a professional with crisis intervention skills, the person representing the city in those situations will be the caring, responsible and mature adult in the room. This is the least we can ask for and expect.

Doug Jennette, Raleigh

Harnett schools

Regarding “NC school district no longer requires masks for students,” (June 13):

Wearing masks significantly reduces the spread of COVID. Vaccination is the best way to stop the pandemic, but only 28% of residents in Harnett County are fully vaccinated, far short of herd immunity. With the more virulent Delta strain circulating, the outlook for Harnett is grim.

People in Harnett County public schools are particularly endangered by the school board’s recent decision to make face coverings optional for all people at its summer school program, including students.

The virus will spread far beyond that community. As a fellow North Carolinian, I urge all residents of Harnett County to get vaccinated to save lives.

I ask the Harnett County school board to reconsider this deadly decision.

Alison Greene, Durham