NC asks too much of teachers. Don’t require vaccinated teachers to wear masks.

Masks in schools

Masks should not be required of fully vaccinated teachers and staff at K-8 schools. A mandate requiring everyone to wear masks will only worsen the staff shortage our schools already face. I am employed as a substitute teacher for my local school district, but if masks are required, I will not return to the classroom this year. I doubt I am the only person who feels this way.

Andrea McGlinn, Mooresville

Medical marijuana

I am disappointed in the attitude of certain legislators in Raleigh when it comes to medical marijuana. Thank goodness some of them have had actual experience with the healing and palliative relief medical marijuana gives.

But do we have to wait until one of these politicians suffers from the same chronic discomfort that afflict many of our service veterans or people battling opioid abuse before they will consider opening up medical marijuana for pain relief? Why not worry more about North Carolinians who are not receiving the care they need, rather than the few individuals who might be “gaming the system”?

We’re talking about a natural product that can be grown by farmers in North Carolina to benefit its citizens in innumerable ways. Why is this so hard? Thirty-six other states have figured this out, why not ours? Let’s end the culture wars on pot soon.

Tony Madejczyk, Durham

Fund education

The N.C Constitution mandates what has long been understood as a bedrock to democracy: That the state provide every child access to a sound education. Still, N.C. Senate budget writers continue to ignore the courts.

The failure to provide adequate funding is egregious in view of the projected $6.5 billion in unanticipated revenues and the $5 billion rainy day fund.

Senate leadership proposes tax cuts instead of funding the pre- and post-pandemic educational needs of public education. This is unconstitutional and not only harms current and future generations, but also exacerbates educational inequalities.

Legal and moral mandates aren’t the only arguments for support and funding of the court-ordered remedial plan. Education is a key to providing job opportunities and prosperity that are the backbone of strong communities.

Funding the programs in Superior Court Judge David Lee’s Leandro ruling is a sound investment. Our children and state deserve nothing less.

Mary Monroe Kolek, Pittsboro

Billionaires

Jeff Bezos is back from space and he wants to make space travel accessible for everyone. That’s not what we need right now. We actually need to save our planet from climate change.

Some billionaires justify not paying a fair share of taxes by saying their philanthropy and innovation will do more for the world that giving their money to the government to invest. Well, they are totally squandering their money while the planet fries.

Why don’t billionaires like Bezos get together and fund research and a transition to a green economy before it’s too late, rather than massaging their egos by blasting to space. If not, start paying more taxes so the government can do its job.

Nancy Creamer, Apex

Population growth

When reading “Business leaders: Tillis, Burr must support the DREAM Act,” (July 18 Opinion), one sentence jumped off the page: “Economic growth is driven by population growth.” When will humanity realize that planetary death, and thus the death of the human race, is driven by population growth. I believe we must choose between the economy and survivability.

Fritz Reinagell, Durham

The state fair

I have an idea on how to get more people vaccinated. Those who control the State Fair need to institute, heavily advertise, and strictly enforce a new rule: If you don’t show proof of vaccination at the gate, entry will be denied.

If you’re not vaccinated, you are putting everyone in danger and you don’t have a right to do that.

My family will not attend the fair this year because I know that no such rule will be in effect, and even though we are vaccinated we would not feel safe in that close proximity with thousands of possibly unvaccinated people. It will be impossible to enforce social distancing and I predict a spike in COVID cases after the fair.

Bryan Boucher, Clayton