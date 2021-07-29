In rejecting CDC mask advice, senators Berger and Tillis ignored science - again

NC senators

If it weren’t so dangerous for North Carolinians, I would find it humorous that N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis used the word “science” in their rejection of CDC mask guidelines. These two senators have histories of ignoring scientific evidence when it does not match their political agendas.

The CDC was actually too slow in restoring masking recommendations, because there is strong scientific data about the spread rate of the delta variant.

These two senators clearly have little respect for the health of North Carolinians and little respect for our ability to weigh evidence against their false claims.

Sarah J. Carrier, Chapel Hill

Berger disappoints

As a staff physician in a community health center that has struggled to keep up with the care of COVID patients over the past 16 months, as well as maintain ongoing care for chronic disease patients, and is now working diligently to overcome vaccine hesitancy in the face of volumes of disinformation, it is disappointing to hear the N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger speak of the most recent guidelines from the CDC as guidelines to be “ignored.“

Granted, information and recommendations are imperfect, but it has to be realized that these decisions are being made about a disease which public health authorities have only worked with for less than two years.

Recently, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson admonished us to all “believe in science” and went on to say that those who don’t believe it will ultimately be responsible for our demise.

Julian R. Taylor, Ahoskie

Consequences

With deaths from COVID-19 increasing among the unvaccinated, life expectancy is dropping — along with support for Republicans – while the belief in science is rising.

Irv Shiffer, Garner

Avoid shutdowns

When I was accepted into the Peace Corps years ago, it was with the condition that not only would I get a series of vaccines, but that I would get my wisdom teeth extracted (to decrease the chance of needing surgery in the country of service). My options were limited: Comply with those or not serve.

It is time for unvaccinated adults who can get vaccinated to do so. There is a choice: Get fully vaccinated or don’t participate in activities involving the public.

Our country is needlessly being dragged back to shutdowns and masks. People who choose not to help us move forward should just stay home.

Mark Slattery, Raleigh

Mayoral recall

Regarding “Push to recall Raleigh’s mayor is the wrong course,” (July 22 Editorial):

What if Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin were a Republican? My guess is the N&O might recommend a recall election.

And what about the Democratic Party? If Baldwin was a Republican, they would be leading the charge on a recall vote.

But she’s a registered Democrat who often talks like a Democrat but governs like a Republican. So the Democratic Party hasn’t called for a recall vote, and the Republicans are reluctant because she’s good for business (as they see it).

Both major political parties won’t step in and do the right thing. That leaves us Raleigh residents to do the right thing and all the hard work.

Michael Lindsay, Raleigh

Capitol riot

The most important question I heard raised during the moving Jan. 6 committee hearings was: How was it that the defense of the Capitol was left solely to Capitol and Metro D.C. police while executive branch law enforcement officers were absent, not even on standby.

Contrast that with the fact that almost every type of executive branch personnel — federal agents, National Guard, U.S. Army, Homeland Security, federal marshals, U.S. Park Police — were actively and visibly involved in the defense of the White House during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in D.C. last summer. How was this possible and why?

No one was trying to break into the White House, but the clearly expressed and demonstrated intent of the Jan 6 “demonstrators” (as the Republican lawmakers insist on calling them) was to enter into the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 election by Congress.

Cliff Mitchell, Selma