Comment on Berger’s behalf showed disrespect for NC Constitution, separation of powers

North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger talks about House Bill 324 during a press conference at the Legislative Building Tuesday, August 24, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Sen. Berger

Sen. Phil Berger resists the court’s consent order to follow the N.C. Constitution, with a spokesman claiming: “If Judge Lee wants to help decide how to spend state dollars — a role that has been the exclusive domain of the legislative branch since the state’s founding — then Judge Lee should run for a seat in the House or Senate.”

If Berger wants to help decide how to interpret the constitution and prescribe remedies for violations — a role that’s been the exclusive domain of the judicial branch since the state’s founding — then her should join his son in running for a seat on the State Supreme Court. Disrespecting our state constitution, separation of powers, and North Carolina’s students is an odd place for the Senate leader to plant a flag.

Kim Mackey, Fuquay-Varina

Biden’s plan

President Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan includes two years of free preschool plus two years of free community college. The catch: States must opt-in to cover a portion of the costs. Will our state taxes increase to pay for this? Of course! When will we learn that nothing is free.

Lynda Seward, Apex

Corner stores

As a professor focusing on access to healthy foods for low-income communities, the public deserves a peek into a field of research that’s broader than the one study David Cox cited in his Sept. 28 op-ed.

Healthy corner stores are a vastly studied topic, in North Carolina and nationally. While they normally don’t sell a wide variety of healthy food options, several states, including North Carolina, have passed legislation to promote such sales. Research suggests these policies increase the availability of healthier foods and beverages and improve customers’ intent to purchase them.

Healthy corner store policies need to be part of community supported innovations directed at improving diets. My study dives into the nuances behind these policies.

Communities where people walk and bike to corner stores to buy healthy foods are not a utopia. The reality is some communities lack access to grocery stores. Let’s not shortchange the public with reasons why we can’t support healthier options for them. Policies and programs for improved nutrition and health are goals we can all support.

Lindsey Haynes-Maslow, Raleigh

Healthy foods?

Councilman David Cox’s concerns about junk food being sold from small corner grocery stores is laughable. He led opposition to a Publix grocery — a chain renowned for the high quality of its produce — at Falls of Neuse and Dunn Roads. What’s there now? A Dunkin’ Donuts.

R.W. Mullins, Raleigh

Historic names

The debate over the renaming of Cameron Park reminds me of the injustice in the “rebranding” of a Raleigh middle school originally named for Josephus Daniels.

True, Daniels, who was secretary of the Navy during WWI and later ambassador to Mexico, had been a man of his times in supporting white supremacy as a newspaper editor. Yet his children and grandchildren have been progressive voices for change and have served their community, state and nation with distinction.

Think of Jonathan W. Daniels, who as a top staffer of FDR helped America defeat the Nazis in WWII. As N&O editor he championed school desegregation when it wasn’t popular to do so. Other family members have benefited us all in their support of education, social work, the arts and education.

Why couldn’t the total Daniels family legacy have been recognized by keeping the Daniels name on what is now the Oberlin School or on a school library, gym, or playing field? Where is truth and reconciliation — and “the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey used to say?

David Sterrett Brook, Raleigh

Afghan refugees

Since Aug. 15 my phone hasn’t stopped ringing — the day Kabul fell to the Taliban and thousands of Afghan refugees left their homes with only the clothes on their back. The calls weren’t international. These were North Carolinians calling to see how they could help.

Our spirit of welcome is needed more than ever. An estimated 75,000 Afghans are fleeing their homes. They include those who worked alongside the U.S. government, religious and ethnic minorities, and families just trying to live their lives. They are mothers, fathers and children. They’re doctors, teachers, lawyers, craftsmen.

Refugees are no different than our families and ancestors, who came to this state to find a safe future. As a proud North Carolinian, my duty is to make sure we honor the spirit of this great state by bringing these people to their new home. To do otherwise would turn our back on what made us what we are today.

Kokou Nayo, Durham

Refugee Community Organizer, Church World Service

To avoid default...

Regarding “Pandemic fuels uncertainty over US debt limit ‘X Date,’” (Sept. 27):

To avoid default by the U.S. government, it has been suggested that the Treasury Department prioritize payments and/or delay payments of certain obligations to manage cash flow. I suggest the first payments that should be delayed are the salaries and per diem of members of Congress. Then, they might be more interested in accomplishing something other than just arguing with each other.

Donna Corbett, Sanford