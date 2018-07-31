Another in-state football recruiting target, Tony Davis, decommits from Duke

Duke might be losing some steam when it comes to recruiting in North Carolina.

Tony Davis, a four-star defensive back from Huss (Gastonia) High School, decommitted from the Blue Devils, according to 247Sports. Davis (6-1, 186) is the No. 14 player in North Carolina and the No. 31 cornerback in the nation.

Davis verbally committed to Duke on Dec. 9. Since then he’s picked up offers from UNC, N.C. State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Florida and Georgia. Davis attended ‘Freak Show’ at UNC on June 16 and had a good showing in front of the Tar Heels’ coaches. UNC appears to be the favorites to land Davis. In two varsity seasons Davis has collected seven interceptions and 52 total tackles. He also averaged more than 20 yards per kickoff return as a junior.

He is the third in-state prospect to decommit from David Cutcliffe this off season.

Zonovan Knight, a running back from Southern Nash, flipped from Duke to N.C. State earlier this summer. Donavon Greene, a wide receiver from Mt. Airy, also flipped from Duke, choosing Wake Forest over the Blue Devils in June.

Taiyon Palmer, a Georgia cornerback, verbally committed to Duke and would have been one of their highest ranks prospects in camp this week. Palmer decommitted from Duke and eventually picked N.C. State.