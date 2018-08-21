Bryse Wilson, former Orange High star, picks up his first major league win

Bryse Wilson became the third 20-year-old to start on the mound for the Atlanta Braves this season, but the former Orange High School pitcher looked at home as he picked up his first major league win Monday night, when the Braves beat the Pirates 1-0.

Wilson, who graduated from Orange in 2016, got the call up Monday, the same day he was scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett in Durham against the Bulls. On the big stage, one month after getting called up to Gwinnett from Mississippi, Wilson allowed three hits, struck out five and walked three against the Pirates.

Momma he made it https://t.co/zf1J5SkanM — Payton Wilson (@payton_wilson21) August 21, 2018

The 6-1, 225-pound 2016 News & Observer High School Athlete of the Year was a fourth-round pick of the Braves in the 2016 draft. He started the season in Class A Florida, going 8-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 23 minor league starts.





Wilson is the brother of Payton Wilson, the N.C. State freshman linebacker.