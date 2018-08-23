Wake Forest vs. Richmond tops high school football Week Two

In Week One, two North Carolina high school football streaks were extended: Wake Forest won its 32nd game in a row while Panther Creek dropped its 13th straight. Both teams will be back in action with difficult tests in Week 2, with the Cougars taking center stage as they attempt to keep the streak alive against a quality Richmond team.





Plenty of the top talent in the state will be featured again Friday, with several stars pitted against each other in marquee matchups.

Week 2 ticket to get

Richmond (1-0) @ Wake Forest (1-0), 7 p.m. - After extending its winning streak with a commanding 51-0 win over Millbrook, Wake Forest will host a Richmond team that ranks among the top teams in North Carolina. Richmond will get another shot at knocking off the two-time defending state champions after falling 38-13 last year in the same matchup.

Players to watch

DL: Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.) - Brooks, a senior defensive lineman recorded two sacks in the Crusaders’ 49-10 beatdown of Athens Drive. He’ll be tasked with stuffing Southern Durham’s standout running back Taron Beauford Friday.

RB: Tyson Dew, Cleveland (Sr.) - Dew ran all over the Rolesville defense in Cleveland’s season opener, finishing with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

WR: C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley (Sr.) - The state’s leader in receiving yards a year ago, Johnson will hope to get the best of Rocky Mount standout Shyheim Battle Friday night.

QB: Nolan McLean, Garner (Jr.) - McLean got off to a quiet start in Garner’s home opener against Clayton. His 124 yards and one touchdown were still enough to push the Trojans to victory.

LB/RB: Drake Thomas, Heritage (Sr.) - Most known for his efforts on the defensive side of the ball, Thomas showed his wide range of talents last week with a rushing touchdown in the Huskies’ Week One win.

CB: Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount (Sr.) - The N.C. State commit will look to shut down C.J. Johnson and the D.H. Conley offense Friday.

RB: Taron Beauford, Southern Durham (Sr.) - Beauford had a tough go of it in his season opener, gaining just 17 yards on eight carries. Jalen Brooks won’t make his life any easier in Southern Durham’s matchup with Cardinal Gibbons this Friday.

WR: Traevon Kenion, Wake Forest (Sr.) - Kenion caught just two balls in his first game with the Cougars, but he made them count, recording 72 yards and a touchdown in yet another Wake Forest victory.

Other top games

Cleveland (1-0) @ Garner (1-0), 7 p.m. - After winning its opening week matchup against Clayton 20-12, Garner will remain at home against Cleveland. The game will feature some of the top talent in the state, highlighted by Garner quarterback Nolan McLean and Cleveland running back Tyson Dew.

Middle Creek (0-1) @ Heritage (1-0), 7 p.m. - Heritage and Drake Thomas will look to improve to 2-0 when hosting a Middle Creek team that lost its season opener. The Huskies two-headed rushing attack of Thomas and Trey Holloway hope to cause the Mustangs trouble after scoring four touchdowns on the ground in Week One.

Panther Creek (0-1) @ Leesville Road (1-0), 7 p.m. - Taking down Wakefield by 25 points to start off the season, Leesville will face a Panther Creek team that was dominated 50-11 by Heritage in its season opener.

Southern Durham (1-0) @ Cardinal Gibbons (1-0), 7 p.m. - Aftering squeaking out a win over A.C. Reynolds 27-24 in its home opener, Southern Durham will travel to Cardinal Gibbons for an early season high profile matchup. 2017 Cap-7 Conference defensive player of the year Jalen Brooks anchors a Gibbons defensive line that will hope to shut down ECU-commit Taron Beauford.

Hillside (1-0) @ Scotland (0-1), TBA - Scotland will hope that playing on its home turf will result in a change in fortune after last week’s 47-19 drubbing. The Fighting Scots face a visit from a Hillside team that is looking to improve upon last year’s 5-6 record.

Rocky Mount @ D.H. Conley, 7 p.m. - N.C. State-commit Shyheim Battle will look to lock down D.H. Conley’s star receiver C.J. Johnson in a marquee matchup Friday.