The starting 11: The top players from Week Two of high school football

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: Week 2

Anthony Robinson, Middle Creek: Ran 20 times for 120 yards (6.0 ypc) in a 28-24 win over Heritage Friday night.

Joshua Crabtree, Heritage: Caught seven passes for 109 yards against Middle Creek.

Joey Maya, Middle Creek: Mustangs’ linebacker had 20 solo tackles against Heritage.

Sean Brown, Middle Creek: Completed 18 of 34 passes for 280 yards and three scores.

DeMarcus Jones, Wake Forest: Cougars’ running back helped the back-to-back state champions extend their winning streak to 33 by rushing for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest: Had four catches for 110 yards in 49-28 win over Richmond County.

Jaylen Vinson, Cleveland: Linebacker finished with 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and one sack in 43-6 win over Garner.

Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash: N.C. State recruit finished with 168 yards and two scores in 55-20 win over Nash Central.

Braden Hunter, Carrboro: Linebacker had 14 tackles in a 48-6 win over East Chapel Hill.

Ben Miller, Jordan: During a 53-34 win over E.E. Smith, Miller finished 19-for-30 with 422 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Andrew Hayes, Jordan: Falcons’ running back rushed 17 times for 112 yards and three scores.