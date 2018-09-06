Durham Bulls fall 10-3 to Toledo in postseason opener

The Durham Bulls dropped Game One of their first round series of the Governors’ Cup Playoffs to the Toledo Mud Hens by a score of 10-3, according to a Bulls press release.

The Bulls had Ryan Weber on the mound for the first game of the best-of-five series in hopes of stealing a road win to start the playoffs. Weber led the team with nine wins and an ERA of 2.73 during the regular season but had a rough go of it in his first ever playoff start.

The Mud Hens shelled Weber for four runs in the first inning and were up 7-0 at the conclusion of the third. Weber was then pulled, having given up eight hits and six earned runs in just a third of the game.

Durham’s bats finally showed up in the fourth inning, but the two runs the Bulls scored hardly cut into the deficit, with the score showing 8-2 at the end of the fourth.

Toledo closed out a 10-3 victory, marking its first ever playoff win over Durham who had won the previous six postseason contests between the two.

The Bulls, the defending champs, will look to even up the series Thursday night when they take on the Mud Hens in Toledo for Game Two at 6:35 p.m.

Durham returns home for Game Three on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.