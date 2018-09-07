Bulls even up series, Governor’s Cup playoffs headed back to Durham

The Durham Bulls evened up their first-round series of the Governors’ Cup playoffs with a 6-5 road win over the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday night, according to a Bulls press release.

The Bulls held off the Mud Hens in the ninth after entering the bottom of the inning with a 6-3 lead and will now return to Durham for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) to try to close out the best-of-five series currently tied at 1-1.

Designated hitter Micah Johnson was the catalyst for Durham, getting the Bulls on the board first and eventually hitting a two-RBI triple that gave them a 5-3 lead. He ended the night with three RBI on a 3-4 for night.

Austin Pruit took the mound for Durham, surrendering three earned runs in 5.1 innings while striking out six batters. He finished the game with a no decision, with reliever Kyle Bird picking up the win after not giving up a hit in his 1.2 innings of work.





The Bulls got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to escape with the win and improve to 7-1 all-time against Toledo in the postseason.

They’ll return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for Game 3 with pitcher Chih-Wei Hu getting the start for the defending Triple-A champs. The game starts Friday at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available for as low as $16.74 on the Durham Bulls Website.