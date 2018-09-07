Here’s how to watch the UNC at East Carolina football game

North Carolina at East Carolina

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville

How to watch: The game is ESPNU. Or you can find on any live TV streaming service. ESPNU is on channel 82 on Spectrum, and channel 208 on Direct TV. You can watch also watch ESPNU through the WatchESPN app or espn.com. In order to do this, you will need to log-in with a cable service provider.

Records: East Carolina (0-1), North Carolina (0-1).

Leaders

Passing: UNC: Nathan Elliott- 15-35 for 137 yards ECU: Reid Herring- 37-65, 309 yards.

Rushing: UNC: Nathan Elliott- 58 yards ECU: Anthony Scott 34 yards

Receiving: UNC: Anthony Ratliff-Williams- 3 receptions, 62 yards ECU: Terrell Green 10 receptions, 85 yards

UNC projected starters

Offense

QB 11 Nathan Elliott Jr.

RB 24 Antonio Williams So.

WR 17 Anthony Ratliff-Williams Jr.

WR 48 Thomas Jackson Sr.

WR 21 Dyami Brown Fr.

LT 51 William Sweet Jr.

LG 58 Nick Polino Jr.

C 55 Jay-Jay McCargo So.

RG 76 Williams Barnes Fr.

RT 67 Charlie Heck Jr.

Defense

DE 12 Tomon Fox So.

DT 55 Jason Strowbridge Jr.

DT 97 Jalen Dalton Sr.

DE 95 Tyler Powell Sr.

LB 36 Cole Holcomb Sr.

LB 7 Jonathan Smith Jr.

LB 3 Dominque Ross Jr.

CB 28 C.J. Cotman So.

FS 1 Myles Dorn Jr.

SS 29 J.K. Britt Sr.

CB 9 K.J. Sails Jr.

NB 27 Trey Morrison Fr.