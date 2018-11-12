Duke jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 basketball poll; UNC moves up to No. 7

Fueled by a big win over Kentucky, Duke replaced Kansas at No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 basketball poll.

The poll was released Monday. It’s the 135th week that the Blue Devils have been in the No. 1 spot, breaking a tie with UCLA for the all-time record.

Duke (2-0) is coming off an impressive opening night win Tuesday over Kentucky, 118-84, and a 94-72 win over Army on Sunday. At the time of the win over Kentucky, Duke was No. 4, while the Wildcats sat at No. 2. Kansas was ranked No. 1 last week.

The Blue Devils have been led by their No. 1 recruiting class let by R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish. All have scored in double figures in both games this season. Barrett leads the team in points per game, averaging 28.0. He’s followed by Williamson (27.5) and Reddish (23.5). Reddish knocked down seven 3-pointers against Army, while Williamson finished with a double-double (27 points, 16 rebounds).

In their first game at the No. 1 spot, the Blue Devils return to Cameron Indoor Stadium to host Eastern Michigan on Wednesday before heading to Hawaii Maui Invitational. The Blue Devils begin play against San Diego State on Monday at 5 pm EST.

North Carolina, previously ranked No. 8, jumped one spot to No. 7.

Duke received 48 first place votes to finish ahead of Kansas (14). Gonzaga, Virginia (2) and Tennessee (1) rounded out the top five.

AP Top 25

1 . Duke (48) ACC Record: 2-0 PV Rank 4 Points 1,606

2. Kansas (14) Big 12 Record: 1-0 1 1,571

3. Gonzaga West Coast Record: 2-0 3 1,478

4. Virginia (2) ACC Record: 2-0 5 1,326

5. Tennessee (1) SEC Record: 2-0 6 1,306

6. Nevada Mountain West Record: 2-0 7 1,277

7. North Carolina ACC Record: 2-0 8 1,260

8. Villanova Big East Record: 2-0 9 1,139

9. Auburn SEC Record: 2-0 11 1,132

10. Kentucky SEC Record: 1-1 2 1,054

11. Michigan State Big Ten Record: 1-1 10 919

12. Kansas State Big 12 Record: 1-0 12 892

13. Oregon Pac-12 Record: 2-0 14 739

14. Florida State ACC Record: 2-0 17 731

15. Syracuse ACC Record: 2-0 16 673

16. Virginia Tech ACC Record: 1-0 15 664

17. Mississippi State SEC Record: 2-0 18 549

18. Michigan Big Ten Record: 2-0 19 486

19. Clemson ACC Record: 2-0 22 350

20. UCLA Pac-12 Record: 2-0 21 340

21. TCU Big 12 Record: 2-0 20 323

22. LSU SEC Record: 2-0 23 248

23. Purdue Big Ten Record: 2-0 24 218

24. Marquette Big East Record: 2-0 - 155

25. Buffalo Mid-American Conference Record: 2-0 - 154

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Iowa St. 9, Florida 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, St. John’s 2, Marshall 2, Xavier 2, Penn 1, Furman 1, Davidson 1, S Illinois 1.