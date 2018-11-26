Clemson aside, here’s the latest breakdown on the ACC’s muddled bowl picture

This will not go down as a banner year for ACC football, even if Clemson figures out a way to knock off Alabama and win the national title.

The ACC is the only conference championship game that doesn’t involve two ranked teams. By Tuesday night, Clemson, (No. 2) and Syracuse (No. 20), will be the only ACC teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Miami (7-5) and Virginia Tech (5-6) stumbling did not help. Neither did Florida State (5-7) crashing or Louisville (2-10) burning.

Syracuse (9-3) was a “surprise” on the Atlantic side, emerging after a pair of 4-8 seasons, but even the feel-good story on the Coastal side — your choice Pitt (7-5) or Virginia (7-5) — didn’t exactly close the season with a bang.

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

That leaves the ACC bowl picture, after Clemson’s playoff spot and ACC title (I mean, the Tigers could lose ... ) muddled.

The Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla., gets the first choice after the CFP process. It’s important to note: The Camping World gets to make its choice based on its preference. Bowls care about two things: television appeal and selling tickets. Head-to-head results or ACC record/standing is not a factor. The only criteria the league gives Orlando (and the Tier I pool) is the “one-win” rule (ie a 7-5 team can’t be picked over a 9-3 team but an 8-4 team can).

If Syracuse jumps up in the CFP standings, the Orange might be too attractive pass up. N.C. State (8-3) is still considered the favorite to land in Orlando. The Wolfpack, with one more game with ECU (3-8), would be an interesting option to pair with West Virginia from the Big 12. Those two teams were supposed to meet in Raleigh on Sept. 15 but the game was wiped out by Hurricane Florence.

On paper, a West Virginia-N.C. State matchup would pit two of the top quarterbacks in the country. But there’s a chance WVU’s Will Grier will opt to sit out the bowl game to protect his NFL draft status. N.C. State’s Ryan Finley will have a choice to make on that front as well.

Tier 1 games

The Tier I games pick after Orlando. There are three games that take an ACC team every year: Belk (Charlotte), Sun (El Paso, Texas) and Pinstripe (New York). Either the Music City (Nashville) or the Gator (Jacksonville, Fla.) but not both will take an ACC team.

Virginia is the likely choice in Charlotte. The Cavaliers lost a heartbreaker at Virginia Tech in overtime last Friday. Duke (7-5) could have stepped in to this spot but got embarrassed by Wake Forest (59-7).

Miami’s win over Pitt might have been enough to push the Hurricanes, a preseason top 10 team, into the Gator slot.

The Pinstripe, played at Yankee Stadium, will take the team that doesn’t end up in Orlando (either Syracuse or N.C. State).

The Sun Bowl will have its choice of Boston College (7-5), Pittsburgh (7-5 with still the Clemson game left), Georgia Tech (7-5) or Duke but it cannot take a 6-6 team.

Tier II games

In Tier II, the Military Bowl (Annapolis) gets first choice and it will take Virginia Tech (5-6) if the Hokies beat Marshall on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

That leaves the other 7-5 teams and Wake Forest (6-6) for slots in the Independence (Shreveport, La.), Quick Lane (Detroit) Heart of Dallas and Gasparilla (Tampa, Fla.).

Duke was in Detroit last year so the Blue Devils will go elsewhere. The timing of the Gasparilla (Dec. 20) will be tricky. The ACC allows teams, for academic reasons, to pass on pre-Christmas bowl games. If there are 10 teams for 10 slots, the alternative in Birmingham, Ala., (Dec. 22) isn’t much better.

On to the “Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”

1. Clemson

Record: 12-0 (8-0 ACC)

Last game: vs. South Carolina (W, 56-35)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Pittsburgh (at Charlotte)

The Tigers are 2-0 against the SEC. They might have to win two more against the SEC before it’s over.

2. Syracuse

Record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Last game: at Boston College (W, 42-21)

Strong closing kick for the Orange, who won five of their last six games.

3. Pittsburgh

Record: 7-5 (6-2 ACC)

Last game: at Miami (L, 24-3)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Clemson (at Charlotte)

Dud at Miami likely cost the Panthers a Tier I bowl slot.

4. N.C. State

Record: 8-3 (5-3 ACC)

Last game: at UNC (W, 34-28, OT)

Next game: Saturday, vs. ECU

That ECU loss in 2016 still ranks as the worst of Dave Doeren’s N.C. State career.

SHARE COPY LINK NC State quarterback Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's overtime victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

5. Boston College

Record: 7-5 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: vs. Syracuse (L, 42-21)

The Eagles are most likely to win the Sun sweepstakes.

6. Georgia Tech

Record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

Last game: at Georgia (L, 45-21)

There isn’t a bad loss on Tech’s schedule. There isn’t exactly a great win, either.

7. Virginia

Record: 7-5 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: at Virginia Tech (L, 34-31, OT)

The Wahoos likely backed their way into Charlotte, with some help from Wake Forest.

8. Wake Forest

Record: 6-6 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: at Duke (W, 59-7)

Maybe the backup QB is better than the starter? Both Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman are great options for Dave Clawson going forward.

9. Duke

Record: 7-5 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: vs. Wake Forest (L, 59-7)

That Wake loss was embarrassing; inexplicable, really.

10. Miami

Record: 7-5 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: vs. Pittsburgh (W, 24-3)

Otherwise lousy season can be salvaged with the Pitt win and bowl win.

11. Virginia Tech

Record: 5-6 (4-4 ACC)

Last game: vs. Virginia (W, 34-31, OT)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Marshall

Marshall’s hardly a gimme but the Hokies did look inspired against Virginia.

12. Florida State

Record: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)

Last game: vs. Florida (L, 41-14)

Willie Taggart is in good company. Bobby Bowden went 5-6 in his first season (1976). That’s also the last time FSU had a losing season.

13. UNC

Record: 2-9 (1-7 ACC)

Last game: vs. N.C. State (L, 34-28, OT)

#ReturnoftheMack or #MacktotheFuture. UNC’s new 67-year-old coach already leads the league in catchy hashtags.

SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from Mack Brown's tenure as coach at UNC and his move to Texas. (No Audio)

14. Louisville

Record: 2-10 (0-8 ACC)

Last game: vs. Kentucky (L, 56-10)

Jeff Brohm or bust.