Former Knightdale fullback Nate Harvey returns to face NC State as a defensive force for ECU

East Carolina’s Nate Harvey enjoys an unlikely homecoming this week that no one anticipated. Not even the Knightdale High graduate and his mother, Zelinka Harvey, dreamed of it in their wildest imaginations.
First of all, ECU (3-8) playing at N.C. State (8-3) wasn’t on the schedule at the start of the season. The noon game on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium is a replacement for separate third-week contests canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
But most astonishing, Harvey was a fullback walk-on transfer from a junior college who a year ago only played for the Pirates on special teams. This season he is leading the nation in tackles for a loss in his first year lining up as a defensive end.
“I couldn’t have dreamed of this – not at all,” Harvey said. “This means everything to me and my family. My mom couldn’t come to my games (at Georgia Military College, a junior college in Milledgeville, Ga.). It was too far. Her being able to see me play at East Carolina and now a game at N.C. State 10 minutes from our home is special.”
N.C. State is a bonus eighth game for Harvey’s mother, who has seen all seven ECU home games after not seeing any in his two years at Georgia Military College.
“He didn’t want me to come to his games because it was too far to drive if he wasn’t playing,” said Zelinka Harvey. “I was just happy he was getting an education at East Carolina and could see his games. I didn’t dream of this.
“I’ve been hearing from friends all over Wake County. His Knightdale coaches have called. They all say they’re going to the N.C. State game. The Knightdale community will be there.”
Sacks and tackles
Harvey’s 24 tackles for loss with one game to play already has broken the American Athletic Conference record of 23.5 set in 2017 by Houston’s Ed Oliver, a projected high first-round draft pick. Harvey also dethroned Oliver as the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.
With two more sacks, he also can claim the national lead in sacks. His 13.5 in 11 games trails Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson’s 15 in 12. Two sacks also would break the ECU record of 15 set by Rod Coleman, in 1997.
Harvey, a senior, has played himself into more than national prominence. NFL scouts have noticed, too.
He is listed as a 6-foot-1, 225-pounder, so NFL teams will have a chance to verify his height and weight. He is undersized for an NFL defensive end, but not for a hybrid pass-rushing outside linebacker. He was a productive fullback at Knightdale, so running and cutting are ingrained skills.
There is a question, though, as to whether Harvey will attend an all-star game.
Another year?
ECU coach Scottie Montgomery revealed late in the season the school is filing for a waiver for another year in 2019. The case is based on Harvey not playing his first year in junior college.
“He’s been saying all along he wants to come back,” his mother said. “He loves East Carolina. His sister (Jacinta Staton) graduated from there. But he also wants to play in the NFL, so we’re waiting to see what happens.”
His other tangible NFL asset is his experience on special teams; that phase of the game can be the difference for a free agent or late-round draft pick making a roster.
It was Harvey’s special teams play that prompted Montgomery to recognize the Pirates had to get an athletic backup fullback in a passing offense on the field at another position. First they tried him at linebacker in spring drills.
Then, comfortable with their returning linebacker corps, they experimented at defensive end. Harvey took to it like a Pirate to sailing.
In ECU’s 2-2 start, he recorded 9.0 tackles for a loss for 46 yards in losses; 5.5 were sacks for 39 yards. Players at new position often plateau after early success, but he hasn’t. His first game without a tackle for loss or sack wasn’t until last week at Cincinnati, when the entire team was dismal in a 56-6 loss.
He also has been consistent playing the run. He ranks third on the team in tackles with 59, 41 of them solo stops.
New moves
In the final home game, a win over Connecticut, he showed he can adjust in real time. UConn’s offensive tackle had done his homework, nullifying Harvey early.
But first-year defensive lineman coach Rodrique Wright, who played in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, had been working with him on new moves. Harvey finished the game with three sacks, including a sack with a forced fumble that he recovered.
“I was a using a standard swipe move and he was prepared for it,” Harvey said. “But coach Rod has been adding to my arsenal.”
The “arsenal” comment after a satisfying victory was about as boastful of a word as you’ll hear from Harvey. He isn’t showy on the field and is soft spoken in interviews.
“That’s a testament to him as a person,” said offensive tackle Garrett McGhin, a team veteran making his 34th career start against N.C. State. “Nate Harvey is a great person. I’m blessed to be his teammate. Ever since he got here, he’s worked his tail off every day.”
