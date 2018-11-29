ECU fires football coach Scottie Montgomery

East Carolina has fired head football coach Scottie Montgomery, the chancellor announced Thursday in a statement.
University Chancellor Cecil P. Staton said in the statement that the decision was made after consultation with the ECU Board of Trustees and special adviser for athletics Dave Hart.
By mutual agreement, Montgomery will not coach in ECU’s season finale Saturday at NC State. Defensive coordinator David Blackwell will coach the Pirates (3-8) at Carter-Finley Stadium and during the transition, which includes the recruiting period.
“As much as we would have liked the outcome to be different, the progress of a program is ultimately measured by its competitiveness, win total and championships,” Staton said. “It is our decision to move in a different direction with new leadership.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
ECU is searching for a new athletic director as well.
Montgomery compiled a 9-26 (.257) overall record with the Pirates.
Compiled from East Carolina news release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments