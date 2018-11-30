ECU’s interim coach updates injuries, quarterback situation for NC State game

ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell, who will lead the Pirates against N.C. State following Thursday’s dismissal of Scottie Montgomery, addressed the status of two true freshmen, quarterback Holton Ahlers of D.H. Conley High and wide receiver Tyler Snead of Millbrook High on Friday after being named interim coach.
Ahlers left last week’s 56-6 loss at Cincinnati midway through the third quarter with injuries to his knee and non-throwing right hand. Reid Herring, a redshirt sophomore from Millbrook who started the first five games, finished the game.
“In no way, shape or form will we put (Ahlers) in harm’s way,” Blackwell said. “If he’s ready to play, he’ll play. If he’s not, he won’t. Reid Herring will play. That’s the way we’ll handle it.”
Snead’s status involves that the new NCAA rule that allows players to compete in four games without using their redshirt season. The 5-foot-7, 166-pound walk-on was shut out in his fourth game last week, but in his first three contests he caught 15 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
Snead had told Montgomery he wants to play against N.C. State; Montgomery confirmed in his weekly Monday media session he planned to use him. Blackwell said he will check with Snead and his family if he still feels that way.
“That’s his decision moving forward,” Blackwell said. “I’ll honor what he wants.”
