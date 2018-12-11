NC State adds highly rated quarterback Ty Evans to 2019 football class

With a week before the early signing day period starts, N.C. State added a quarterback to its incoming class.
Ty Evans (6-2, 192), the No. 2 player from the state of Colorado, verbally committed to N.C. State Monday evening. Evans, from Palmer Ridge High School, originally committed to the University of Colorado last January, but was in Raleigh this weekend for an official visit.
Late Monday night Evans tweeted that he coming to Raleigh, posting on his page “It’s been a long road but I’m proud to be a part of #Pack19!”
Dave Doeren now has 22 committed players in the class of 2019. The first day of the early signing period is Dec. 19. Doeren has two quarterbacks in the upcoming class in Evans and former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman, who played at Hutchinson Community College after transferring from FSU.
The Wolfpack will lose record-setting signal caller Ryan Finley, but will have a room full of possible replacements. Evans and Hockman will join sophomore Matt McKay and redshirt freshman Devin Leary in the quarterback battle next fall.
Evans, a three-star recruit and the No. 16 pro style quarterback in the nation, threw for 2, 665 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 11 more scores. He leaves Palmer Ridge with 9,422 passing yards and 105 touchdowns. N.C. State’s class is currently ranked No. 3 in the ACC and No. 24 in the country, according to 247Sports.
The addition of Evans comes one day after Charlotte’s Triston Miller decommitted from the Wolfpack. Miller was on his unofficial visit over the weekend, but posted Monday night that he his recruitment was open again.
