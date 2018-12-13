NC State football gets verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Porter Rooks

Dave Doeren has already made an impact on in-state recruiting with his class of 2019 and the veteran coach has apparently gotten off to a good start with the class of 2020.
On Wednesday, the Wolfpack got a verbal commitment from (Charlotte) Providence Day wide receiver Porter Rooks (6-1, 185). Rooks posted on twitter “Throw me to the wolves and I’ll come out leading the pack … #WPN”
Rooks also had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, ECU and Auburn. The four-star athlete is the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, and the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation. Rooks is the second class of 2020 player to commit to Doeren, following Ben Finley, the younger brother of current N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley. The younger Finely committed on November 18.
In just seven games last season Rooks caught 43 passes for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns. In two varsity seasons he has caught 109 passes for 1,414 yards and 21 touchdowns.
