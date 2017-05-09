The ’05, ’09 and ’17 UNC title teams had something in common that this team wants to improve

North Carolina finally got the marquee win it was looking for last Saturday against then-No. 4 Gonzaga, 103-90.

It had arguably its best offensive performance of the season against the Zags, one of the top teams in the country. Prior to that game, the Zags hadn’t given up more than 92 points all season.





But they feel that in order for them to get to the highest level, and be a championship-caliber team again, there are a few things they must improve.

And No. 1 on that list is defense.

UNC (8-2) currently has the third-most efficient offense, but the 30th most-efficient defense in the country, according to kenpom.com. The Tar Heels give up 94.1 points per 100 possessions and while that’s better than average, the team needs to improve as the schedule gets tougher.

No. 9 UNC plays No. 19 Kentucky (8-2) on Saturday in Chicago. The Wildcats average 116 points per 100 possessions, which is 11th best in the country.

“There’s no question that the biggest gap of where we are now and where I think we can get to, is on the defensive end of the floor,” coach Roy Williams said. “We’ve got a lot farther to go there.”

Guarding the ball has been one of UNC’s biggest issues this season. On Nov. 28, Michigan took advantage of UNC on ball screens and scored with ease, defeating the Tar Heels 84-67. The Wolverines shot 57 percent from the floor.

The Tar Heels have been good at times, but inconsistent. Williams said in the past, he has had teams, like the one in 2009, that could outscore its opponents. That team included Ty Lawson, Danny Green and Wayne Ellington, who were all known for their scoring ability.

But even that team got better defensively as the year progressed, Williams said. In 2009, UNC finished the season with the country’s 18th-most efficient defense, giving up 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

It also won a national championship.

The same went for UNC’s other championship teams.





In 2005, UNC finished with the country’s fifth-most efficient defense. And in 2017, UNC finished with the country’s 11th-most efficient defense.

“I don’t think the team can win a championship on the offensive end,” senior guard Kenny Williams said. “Because you’re going to have games where you can’t shoot the ball well, or you’re not putting the ball in the basket the way that you want to. And the best way to stop that is to get stops.”

He said getting stops will take pressure off the offense.

For UNC to get back to the national championship game, improving its defense is the only option.

“I think if we play defense the way coach wants us to, and the way we can, with our ability, I think that will take us to new heights,” Kenny Williams said.

UNC vs. Kentucky

What: CBS Sports Classic

When: Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m.

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: CBS