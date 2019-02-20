Zion Williamson injured during Duke-UNC game after foot blows through shoe

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson injured his right knee early in the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium Wednesday when his Nike shoe blew out and he fell to the court.

He did not return to the game. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson has a mild knee sprain but the joint is stable. That’s an indication that no ligaments are torn. Krzyzewski said there is no timetable for Williamson’s return.

Duke plays at Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke’s RJ Barrett, Williamson’s roommate and the team’s leading scorer, said after the game he had already talked with Williamson.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

“I hope he’s going to be ok,” Barrett said. “We don’t really know where things are right now but we think he’ll be back. He’s feeling not great right now. I’m praying for him. I hope he gets better quick.”

SHARE COPY LINK Duke freshman RJ Barrett spoke to his injured teammate and roommate, Zion Williamson, after Duke's 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Williamson has a sprained knee.

Against the Tar Heels, Williamson grabbed his right knee after slipping to the court and walked slowly back to the bench, then to the locker room after he was injured with 19:24 left in the first half.





The 6-7 freshman averages 22.4 points per game.





Williamson had started, all 26 games for the Blue Devils, and was coming off a 32-point, six-rebound performance against N.C. State on Saturday.





SHARE COPY LINK Star freshman Zion Williamson is injured in opening moments and doesn't return as UNC wins 88-72

He has been widely considered the likely top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.





Some early reaction:

Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe took a knee #UNCvsDuke — Bourbon Boy (@pobbyree) February 21, 2019

welp, Paul George shoes are very trash!!!!! Almost injured Zion Williamson — Lil Mexico (@Danvito_) February 21, 2019

Zion Williamson is so strong, blew up his shoe #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/DrR2shIGFZ — 6’7- Eleven Inches (@LebandzJames3) February 21, 2019

The already infamous shoes of Zion Williamson are in purgatory under the Duke bench. #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/ElbZmUSH6Y — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 21, 2019

Staff writer Steve Wiseman contributed to this report.