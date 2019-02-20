Zion Williamson injured during Duke-UNC game after foot blows through shoe

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson injured his right knee early in the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium Wednesday when his Nike shoe blew out and he fell to the court.
He did not return to the game. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson has a mild knee sprain but the joint is stable. That’s an indication that no ligaments are torn. Krzyzewski said there is no timetable for Williamson’s return.
Duke plays at Syracuse on Saturday.
Duke’s RJ Barrett, Williamson’s roommate and the team’s leading scorer, said after the game he had already talked with Williamson.
“I hope he’s going to be ok,” Barrett said. “We don’t really know where things are right now but we think he’ll be back. He’s feeling not great right now. I’m praying for him. I hope he gets better quick.”
Against the Tar Heels, Williamson grabbed his right knee after slipping to the court and walked slowly back to the bench, then to the locker room after he was injured with 19:24 left in the first half.
The 6-7 freshman averages 22.4 points per game.
Williamson had started, all 26 games for the Blue Devils, and was coming off a 32-point, six-rebound performance against N.C. State on Saturday.
He has been widely considered the likely top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Some early reaction:
Staff writer Steve Wiseman contributed to this report.
