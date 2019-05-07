Hurricanes-Bruins start set for Eastern Conference finals, but not the rest

Rod Brind’Amour talks preparation for Eastern Conference Finals Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour talks about injuries, goalies, rest and preparation Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour talks about injuries, goalies, rest and preparation

The beginning of the Eastern Conference finals was set Tuesday, but the rest of the best-of-seven series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins remains uncertain.

The Hurricanes will open the series Thursday night in Boston at 8 p.m. on NBCSN, but Game 2 could be either Saturday night or Sunday afternoon (on NBC) depending on the results of the Game 7s in the Western Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The series would then likely proceed on an every-other-day basis as it returns to Raleigh for Games 3 and 4.

